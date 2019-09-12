Hillary Clinton Embarrasses Herself with Her Own Emails and a Fake Resolute Desk at Italian 'Art' Exhibit

She can’t stop embarrassing herself — or her country.

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the Democratic Party’s most recent candidate for the presidency, decided to spend the day before one of the United States’ most solemn anniversaries on foreign soil, sitting at a mock-up of the desk in the Oval Office for an Italian art exhibit.

And making a mockery of the laws she disregarded so blatantly while she was in office.

According to USA Today, Clinton took part in an exhibit Tuesday seated at a replica of the Resolute Desk, reading emails that had been leaked from the private server she maintained while conducting United States business as the country’s top diplomat from 2009 to 2013.

“This exhibition is further proof that nothing wrong or controversial can be found on these emails. It makes them accessible to everyone and allows everyone to read them,” Clinton said in a statement about the exhibit at the Venetian Teatro Italia in Venice, according to the Washington Examiner. “They are just so boring.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden’s Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: ‘Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime’

Actually, the exhibition is further proof — if any were needed — of the utter disdain Clinton exhibited toward the law by setting up a private email system to conduct very public business.

The FBI’s investigation of the Clinton email — “closed” by then-FBI Director James Comey in July 2016 then reopened by that same Comey in October — could well have been the final straw that broke Clinton’s campaign for the presidency and paved the way for President Donald Trump.

To Clinton and her Democratic supporters, it was a “nothing burger.”

But to millions of Americans, even many who might not have normally supported a Trump candidacy, it was just proof that Clinton considered herself above the law, specifically the Federal Records Act, the Freedom of Information Act and laws governing the treatment of sensitive information.

Do you think Hillary Clinton was insulting her own country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1269 Votes) 0% (4 Votes)

Incredibly, the idea for the visit actually came from the Clinton camp, according to HuffPost,

Kenneth Goldsmith, the artist beyond the “Hillary: The Clinton Emails” exhibit told the liberal website that organizers had been contacted by “[s]omeone close to Mrs. Clinton” several days before it was to open.

And it went over as well as a freak show could.

“Everybody was very excited,” curator Francesco Urbano Ragazzi told HuffPost. “I think the scene was so extraordinary that many customers believed that she was just a lookalike at first.”

But many Clinton opponents were not amused by the former first lady’s efforts to make fun of the scandal that ended her dreams of a presidency of her own.

RELATED: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

Why did she flagrantly violate the Federal Records Act, destroy evidence when caught, and mock the investigation? Why did she allow evidence she destroyed to show up on laptop Anthony Wiener used for sexting underage girls? Why can’t she admit her own failure? — Maya 🌺 (@mayavada) September 12, 2019

Right up to the point she erased, bleachbit, pounded with a hammer, likely set on fire, and of course removed all her recipes and wedding invitations. Oh and her schedules as Sec of State. Oh right, that’s upcoming, another slate of her calendar? — Phil McGuire (@Philfile) September 12, 2019

“They were just so boring that I had to knowingly break the law and delete them while being investigated” — Lord Kramdar (@Precliner) September 12, 2019

I thought this was the Onion at first https://t.co/ZVSnDPotoD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2019

Hillary should fire all of her advisors and anyone else who said this was a good idea. https://t.co/SPPo8Y8fXJ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 12, 2019

Clearly, Clinton still doesn’t understand why Americans were so disgusted with her behavior.

And she likely won’t understand why they might be disgusted now — watching the wife of a former United States president who once served as a U.S. senator and secretary of state taking part in an art “exhibit” ridicules United States laws on the day before the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

It’s bad enough that she can’t stop embarrassing herself.

Her trick on Tuesday was more than an embarrassment, though.

It was an outrage.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.