SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Hillary Clinton Embarrasses Herself with Her Own Emails and a Fake Resolute Desk at Italian 'Art' Exhibit

×
By Joe Saunders
Published September 12, 2019 at 7:28am
Print

She can’t stop embarrassing herself — or her country.

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the Democratic Party’s most recent candidate for the presidency, decided to spend the day before one of the United States’ most solemn anniversaries on foreign soil, sitting at a mock-up of the desk in the Oval Office for an Italian art exhibit.

And making a mockery of the laws she disregarded so blatantly while she was in office.

According to USA Today, Clinton took part in an exhibit Tuesday seated at a replica of the Resolute Desk, reading emails that had been leaked from the private server she maintained while conducting United States business as the country’s top diplomat from 2009 to 2013.

“This exhibition is further proof that nothing wrong or controversial can be found on these emails. It makes them accessible to everyone and allows everyone to read them,” Clinton said in a statement about the exhibit at the Venetian Teatro Italia in Venice, according to the Washington Examiner. “They are just so boring.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden’s Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: ‘Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime’

Actually, the exhibition is further proof — if any were needed — of the utter disdain Clinton exhibited toward the law by setting up a private email system to conduct very public business.

The FBI’s investigation of the Clinton email — “closed” by then-FBI Director James Comey in July 2016 then reopened by that same Comey in October — could well have been the final straw that broke Clinton’s campaign for the presidency and paved the way for President Donald Trump.

To Clinton and her Democratic supporters, it was a “nothing burger.”

But to millions of Americans, even many who might not have normally supported a Trump candidacy, it was just proof that Clinton considered herself above the law, specifically the Federal Records Act, the Freedom of Information Act and laws governing the treatment of sensitive information.

Do you think Hillary Clinton was insulting her own country?

Incredibly, the idea for the visit actually came from the Clinton camp, according to HuffPost,

Kenneth Goldsmith, the artist beyond the “Hillary: The Clinton Emails” exhibit told the liberal website that organizers had been contacted by “[s]omeone close to Mrs. Clinton” several days before it was to open.

And it went over as well as a freak show could.

“Everybody was very excited,” curator Francesco Urbano Ragazzi told HuffPost. “I think the scene was so extraordinary that many customers believed that she was just a lookalike at first.”

But many Clinton opponents were not amused by the former first lady’s efforts to make fun of the scandal that ended her dreams of a presidency of her own.

RELATED: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Clearly, Clinton still doesn’t understand why Americans were so disgusted with her behavior.

And she likely won’t understand why they might be disgusted now — watching the wife of a former United States president who once served as a U.S. senator and secretary of state taking part in an art “exhibit” ridicules United States laws on the day before the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

It’s bad enough that she can’t stop embarrassing herself.

Her trick on Tuesday was more than an embarrassment, though.

It was an outrage.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Former Obama Guru Axelrod Slams Biden over Pre-Debate Video, Quickly Tries To Take It Back
Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions
White House Hits Back After Left Stirs Controversy over Melania's Coat in 9/11 Photo: 'It's Ridiculous'
Hillary Clinton Embarrasses Herself with Her Own Emails and a Fake Resolute Desk at Italian 'Art' Exhibit
Ex-ICE Director Homan Hammers Wasserman Schultz at Hearing: 'I’ve Forgotten More About This Issue Than You’ll Ever Know'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×