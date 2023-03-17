Hillary Clinton Fan Page Loses One-Third of Membership, Then Gets Worse News

Not so long ago, Hillary Clinton was considered to be the rising star of American politics and the Democratic Party and was touted as the first woman who would become the president of the United States.

Then, however, came 2016, when Clinton, whom many people considered certain to become the next president, was dealt a crushing election defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.

Since then, the political fortunes of this once-promising politician have considerably tanked, and Hillary Clinton has become something of a laughingstock, with even liberals becoming tired of her.

This week, we saw another example of just how much Clinton’s popularity has dropped.

On Friday, the New York Post reported that the Hillary Clinton Facebook fan group Pantsuit Nation (named for Hillary Clinton’s signature fashion look) announced that it would be disbanding in the next few days.

Pantsuit Nation, which was created by Libby Chamberlain, made headlines in the build-up to the 2016 election as an underground feminist group that encouraged and mobilized Clinton supporters to get out and vote in the election.

After Chamberlain stepped back from the group in 2019, Pantsuit Nation was acquired by Supermajority, a feminist political group.

Pantsuit Nation boasted a membership of 4 million at its height, but its membership has dwindled by nearly one-third, down to 2.8 million. Now, probably as a result of the dwindling numbers, Supermajority announced that they would be shutting down the page.

“Earlier today, the organization that now manages the group announced that Pantsuit Nation will be shut down within the next two days,” Chamberlain announced on Facebook.

Naturally, many of its remaining members expressed shock at the announcement. Group moderator Itale Watie wrote, “None of us could ever imagine our exit like this, when we worked so hard to build a platform of truth and transparency. I know ya’ll want answers but as it is, none of us have them and we are doing our best to receive answers from the powers that be.”

For its part, Supermajority is explaining the decision by saying it is exploring other ways to mobilize the female vote. “Over the past several weeks and months, we have taken stock of our work, particularly focusing on our success in 2022, and developed a strategic approach to best position Supermajority to build women’s political power in 2023,” interim director Taylor Saditch said.

Obviously, the demise of this Facebook page is disastrous for Hillary Clinton, but this statement from Supermajority speaks to a broader narrative that makes things worse for her: The feminist voter base that Clinton relied on in 2016 is dwindling and deserting her.

In 2016, feminists came out in full force for Hillary Clinton as the person who would be the first female president and a president who would protect women’s rights. But since then, feminism has drastically changed.

Feminists and women’s rights activists are having a hard time reconciling their feminism with the radical trans agenda that has come to dominate the left and the Democratic Party.

Naturally, voters concerned with women’s rights are going to be very concerned about the fact that the transgender agenda invades women’s spaces. It allows men into women’s bathrooms, putting their safety at risk, and it allows men into women’s sports, taking opportunities away from women.

It is going to be hard for feminist voters to support a candidate from a party that allows for women’s rights and spaces to be taken away in the name of transgender ideology.

In short, the demise of Pantsuit Nation shows that the ideology that propelled Hillary Clinton to the Democratic nomination in 2016 is slowly dying. That, in turn, signals that Hillary Clinton’s political career appears to be coming to an ignominious end.

