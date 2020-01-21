Hillary Clinton Fires 'Brutally Honest' Shot at Bernie Sanders: 'Nobody Likes Him'

As part of a new documentary that will premier in March, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lashes out at Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who pushed Clinton’s campaign to the limit in 2016.

The four-hour documentary series, titled, “Hillary,” will be released March 6 on Hulu, three days after the vital Super Tuesday primaries.

Clinton recently sat down to talk about the documentary with The Hollywood Reporter.

During the interview, writer Lacey Rose asked Clinton about a specific comment she made in the documentary concerning Sanders, who is once again running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’ That assessment still hold?” Rose asked.

TRENDING: As House Dems Get Out of Impeachment Quagmire, Maxine Waters Drags Them Right Back In

“Yes, it does,” Clinton replied.

Rose then asked whether she would endorse and campaign for Sanders, currently trailing front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden in most national polls, if Sanders captured the Democratic nomination.

Sanders, who lost the nomination to Clinton in 2016, did later support her campaign.

Clinton hedged her response, saying, “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Do you think Hillary Clinton is still sore over losing the 2016 election to President Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (621 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

She then teed off on Sanders by saying her problems are wider than with just the candidate.

“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton said.

“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

“I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions,” she added.

Rose asked Clinton about recent allegations that Sanders has told Warren a woman could not win the presidency in 2020.

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Announces Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Over 'Maliciously Made False Statements'

“I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does,” Clinton replied.

“That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her. Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern.”

Clinton still bristled over criticism Sanders leveled against her in 2016.

“If it were a one-off, you might say, ‘OK, fine.’ But he said I was unqualified,” the former secretary of state said.

“I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration,” she said, referring to President Donald trump, who defeated her in the 2016 general election.

Clinton’s remarks caused a buzz on Twitter:

No One likes Bernie Sanders. You know that’s how @HillaryClinton really feels. Sure millions of Americans love him & have donated over 5 million times but no one loves Bernie because we’re nobodies to her. Hillary Clinton only counts you as a person if you’re a millionaire. — Kevin Martin (@xufn) January 21, 2020

It is year five of the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton in a new interview stands by her assessment that “no one” in DC likes Bernie Sanders. Asked if she would endorse and campaign for him if he’s the nominee, she says “I’m not going to go there yet.” https://t.co/s9htNNKs7b — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) January 21, 2020

Hillary Clinton plays her role: Failed prez contender trashes Bernie Sanders, says ‘nobody likes him’ or ‘wants to work with him’ https://t.co/FtXD77DCT8 pic.twitter.com/d6aUnMXSDT — Jon Dougherty (@JonDougherty10) January 21, 2020

Rose also asked Clinton about the media coverage of the 2020 Democratic presidential contest.

“[I]n the very beginning there was reason for hope, but as the campaign has gone on, it does seem to me that people are reverting back to stereotypes, and many of those are highly genderized. And it’s a shame,” Clinton said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.