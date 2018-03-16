Hillary Clinton Fractures Wrist, Tries to Hide It

During her visit to India this week, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suffered yet another mishap, as a fall in the resort where she was staying seemed to leave her in a constant state of pain.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, doctors were called to the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Tuesday after Clinton fractured her wrist by slipping in a bathtub at the luxury resort.

The fall effectively forced the 70-year-old public figure to cancel her plans to visit the centuries-old Mehrangarh Fort that evening, and she was taken to a hospital in the city of Jodhpur early the next morning

After performing both a CT scan and an X-ray, doctors confirmed the former secretary of state had a hairline fracture in her right wrist. Clinton was promptly given a plaster bandage and told to have it checked in another three days.

Then, several days after fracturing her wrist, Clinton was seen covering up the injury with a navy shawl.

Hillary Clinton breaks wrist in fall at bathtub in Indian palace https://t.co/6xnzKvlqD0 pic.twitter.com/cqRkQEbNlo — WOKV News (@WOKVNews) March 16, 2018

She was forced to cancel other scheduled visits throughout Jodhpur before traveling to Jaipur.

The Times of India reported that the author of the book “What Happened” had to receive treatment for pain during the majority of her time in Jodhpur.

Earlier this week, the former secretary of state was also seen slipping on multiple stairs during a portion of her visit to the Jahaz Mahal in the ancient city of Mandu, and it seemed as though she used her right hand to steady herself.

“It was not immediately clear whether this fall was the source of her injury,” Fox News reported.

And the physical injuries were not the only thing that caught the public’s attention, as Clinton’s comments regarding her loss in the 2016 presidential election once again stirred controversy.

Speaking at a conference in Mumbai over the weekend, the former presidential hopeful suggested both racism and misogyny were responsible for her loss to Donald Trump.

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton stated.

“So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.”

Clinton suggested that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign was essentially “looking backwards,” and that many of those who voted for him didn’t want minorities to have rights.

“You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs,” she added, claiming that the majority of married, white women voted for Trump due to “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever believes you should.”

