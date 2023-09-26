Share
News
Hillary Clinton, left, reportedly visited President Joe Biden, right, at the White House recently and warned him to take the threat of a third party seriously going into the 2024 presidential election.
Hillary Clinton, left, reportedly visited President Joe Biden, right, at the White House recently and warned him to take the threat of a third party seriously going into the 2024 presidential election. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images ; Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton Gave Biden a Warning During Private Meeting at WH

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2023 at 7:50am
Share

Three equals potential disaster, according to Democrats doing the math of what happens if a third-party candidate emerges in the 2024 presidential election.

Fears of what could happen with a third party were illustrated in a recent NBC poll, in which former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden each polled at 46 percent when the race was head-to-head, but Trump topped Biden 39 percent to 36 percent when a third-party candidate was factored in, according to NBC.

Such concerns led to an admonition from Hillary Clinton to Biden during a recent White House event. Citing a source it did not name, NBC reported that Clinton told Biden to be prepared for the threat a third party would represent and plan to deal with it.

In 2016, Green Party candidate Jill Stein was labeled a spoiler by some for pulling away liberal votes that might have gone to Clinton, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Trending:
Fetterman Makes Vile Offer to Wear Suit to 'Save Democracy' if House GOP Avoids Shutdown

Context for the worries comes in the underlying message in the polls. Many Democrats are uneasy with Biden at the top of the ticket and might like another choice. A third party would then become an option for voters who will never support Trump but might be happy to avoid backing Biden as well.

“It’s pretty f***ing concerning,” NBC quoted “a person familiar with White House discussions about the matter” as saying.

“With a tight election, every vote counts,” an unnamed source called “a close Biden ally” said, according to NBC. “Is it in the back of many people’s brains? Absolutely. Do we have to be careful as we move out? Yes, we do.”

Do you think Joe Biden will be a two-term president?

Biden is “worried about it,” one of NBC’s sources said.

Unease in Biden’s circle is stoked by the rise of the group No Labels, a group calling for a unity ticket that has been gaining ballot access even before it announces a potential candidate for president.

No Labels is on the ballot in 11 states and hopes to reach every state by next November, according to the Associated Press.

“If they have someone on the ballot who is designed to bring the country together, that clearly draws votes away from Joe Biden and does not draw votes away from Donald Trump,” said Rodd McLeod, a Democratic strategist in Arizona.

“Historically, third-party candidates have been a boost to Republicans. The same could be true with this cycle,” said Michael Starr-Hopkins, a Democratic campaign operative and commentator, according to The Hill.

Related:
Hillary Clinton Teams Up with Zelenskyy's Wife on New Ukraine Project

Black academic Cornel West has said he is running, but another name recently emerged as a possible third-party candidate — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy recently said he was leaving his ultimate “options open,” according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that in July, Kennedy met with Angela McArdle, the chair of the Libertarian Party.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'They'll Be Signing Their Own Political Death Warrant': 3 House Republicans Consider Siding with Dems to Thwart McCarthy
Hillary Clinton Gave Biden a Warning During Private Meeting at WH
House Oversight Committee Announces 3 Witnesses for First Biden Impeachment Hearing
Ford Abruptly Halts Construction on Much-Touted $3.5 Billion EV Battery Plant
Trump Ignites Controversy by Claiming He's Buying a Glock During Gun Shop Visit
See more...

Conversation