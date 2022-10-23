Parler Share
Commentary
Hillary Clinton appears at a news conference for this year's laureates of Japan's biggest arts award, the 33th Praemium Imperiale, in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Commentary
Hillary Clinton appears at a news conference for this year's laureates of Japan's biggest arts award, the 33th Praemium Imperiale, in Tokyo on Tuesday. (RICHARD A. BROOKS - AFP / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Team Up for Pro-Abortion Slam Dunk, Then the Crying Woman from Their Ad Tells Her True Story

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  October 23, 2022 at 8:30am
Parler Share

California voters will weigh in on Proposition 1 next month, which — if passed — would expressly add a woman’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom — code for the ability to terminate their pregnancy up until birth — to the state’s constitution.

Hillary Clinton and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are co-chairs of Yes on Prop 1, a campaign to promote this legislation.

Last week, Clinton posted a campaign advertisement from the group on Twitter. At the 0:03 mark in the video below, a young woman is seen crying on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., moments after the reversal of Roe v. Wade was announced on June 24. The word “SAD” appears over her image in the clip. The intended message, of course, is that she was overcome with emotion because American women would soon lose their right to reproductive freedom.

Trending:
GOP Gives Dire Warning to IRS Caught Red-Handed Destroying Documents; Millions of Americans Affected

There was a problem with the ad, however. The young woman in question is Macy Petty, a pro-life activist who, in reality, was crying tears of joy over the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

She posted the ad on Twitter with the caption, “Hey Hillary, I’m the girl crying in this video. I am pro-life and those are HAPPY tears because I just witnessed a MIRACLE!”

In a separate post, Petty explained, “In the full video, it is obvious I am crying tears of joy upon the announcement of the Dobbs decision. I am holding a ‘Students for Life’ banner and am with friends who are also holding pro-life signs.”

Do you think that Prop 1 will pass in California next month?

“You selected the portion in which I fell to my knees in tears. At this moment, I witnessed a miracle,” she wrote. “As I continued to witness history, I pondered how lucky I was to witness such an event. I thanked the Lord for this decision and for opening my eyes to the evil of abortion. That is what brought me to tears.”

“Could you not find an early 20-year-old who was truly sad about the Dobbs decision,” she asked.

Petty demanded that Clinton and Newsom remove her from the video immediately.

Related:
Planned Parenthood Memo from 1969 Exposes the Left's Long-Term Blueprint for Population Control

In the updated video below, the clip of Petty has been replaced with that of another distraught young woman, presumably one was who was truly upset by the Supreme Court’s decision.

A WPA Intelligence poll released exclusively to The National Review last week found that “U.S. voters believe that the mainstream Democratic Party’s position on abortion is ‘more extreme’ than the mainstream Republican position by a nearly two-to-one margin.”

The poll asked 1,000 voters to choose which of two options they considered to be more extreme: “allowing abortions up until 9 months of pregnancy for any reason” or “restricting abortions to only in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is in danger.” Democrats might be surprised that 57 percent chose the former and just 29 percent, the latter. Fourteen percent were unsure.

Make no mistake, Prop 1 is an attempt to enshrine the right to abortion without limits into the Golden State’s constitution. It is extreme, and it is evil. Unfortunately, in deep blue California, it’s likely to pass.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Team Up for Pro-Abortion Slam Dunk, Then the Crying Woman from Their Ad Tells Her True Story
Biden Asked Why Dems Don't Want to Be Seen with Him, Gives Answer So Incoherent People Ask What Language It Is
School Vaccine Mandates Instantly Erupt Into 'Definitive Midterm Election Issue' After CDC's 'Atrocious' Vote
Watch: Did Stacey Abrams Suggest Murdering Unborn Children May Ease Inflation?
The Dam Is About to Burst: Whistleblower Documents Link Joe Biden Directly to Hunter's Crooked Business Dealings
See more...

Conversation