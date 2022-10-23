California voters will weigh in on Proposition 1 next month, which — if passed — would expressly add a woman’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom — code for the ability to terminate their pregnancy up until birth — to the state’s constitution.

Hillary Clinton and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are co-chairs of Yes on Prop 1, a campaign to promote this legislation.

Last week, Clinton posted a campaign advertisement from the group on Twitter. At the 0:03 mark in the video below, a young woman is seen crying on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., moments after the reversal of Roe v. Wade was announced on June 24. The word “SAD” appears over her image in the clip. The intended message, of course, is that she was overcome with emotion because American women would soon lose their right to reproductive freedom.

No matter where a person lives or how much money they have, women—not politicians—should be able to make decisions about their own lives. That includes abortion care and miscarriage management. Californians should vote YES on Prop. 1 to protect fundamental rights. #yesonprop1 pic.twitter.com/787j92Mlqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2022

There was a problem with the ad, however. The young woman in question is Macy Petty, a pro-life activist who, in reality, was crying tears of joy over the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

She posted the ad on Twitter with the caption, “Hey Hillary, I’m the girl crying in this video. I am pro-life and those are HAPPY tears because I just witnessed a MIRACLE!”

Hey Hillary, I’m the girl crying in this video. I am pro-life and those are HAPPY tears because I just witnessed a MIRACLE! @HillaryClinton @GavinNewsom #prolife https://t.co/rlnEhdB6yg — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) October 20, 2022

In a separate post, Petty explained, “In the full video, it is obvious I am crying tears of joy upon the announcement of the Dobbs decision. I am holding a ‘Students for Life’ banner and am with friends who are also holding pro-life signs.”

“You selected the portion in which I fell to my knees in tears. At this moment, I witnessed a miracle,” she wrote. “As I continued to witness history, I pondered how lucky I was to witness such an event. I thanked the Lord for this decision and for opening my eyes to the evil of abortion. That is what brought me to tears.”

“Could you not find an early 20-year-old who was truly sad about the Dobbs decision,” she asked.

Petty demanded that Clinton and Newsom remove her from the video immediately.

In the updated video below, the clip of Petty has been replaced with that of another distraught young woman, presumably one was who was truly upset by the Supreme Court’s decision.

Californians have the chance to explicitly add the right to an abortion and contraceptives directly into the state constitution. This can only happen by voting #YESonprop1 Share this with friends & family and make sure to vote #YESonprop1 ! pic.twitter.com/I3DBjp2Tor — Vote Yes on Prop 1 – Protect Abortion Rights CA (@yesonprop1ca) October 23, 2022

A WPA Intelligence poll released exclusively to The National Review last week found that “U.S. voters believe that the mainstream Democratic Party’s position on abortion is ‘more extreme’ than the mainstream Republican position by a nearly two-to-one margin.”

The poll asked 1,000 voters to choose which of two options they considered to be more extreme: “allowing abortions up until 9 months of pregnancy for any reason” or “restricting abortions to only in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is in danger.” Democrats might be surprised that 57 percent chose the former and just 29 percent, the latter. Fourteen percent were unsure.

Make no mistake, Prop 1 is an attempt to enshrine the right to abortion without limits into the Golden State’s constitution. It is extreme, and it is evil. Unfortunately, in deep blue California, it’s likely to pass.

