Hillary Clinton Gets Into Heated Screaming Match with Anti-War Advocate: 'I'll Still Meet You Outside'
Former Secretary of State Hillary was heckled by an anti-war protester on Tuesday during an event at Columbia University in New York City.
For more than three minutes, Clinton and the man were involved in a heated exchange about the Biden administration’s policy toward funding foreign conflicts, which the protester said was dragging the country into a third world war.
Newsweek reported that the former Democratic presidential candidate was confronted during her remarks at a Columbia event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
“The hypocrisy of … can you please make a statement about President Joe Biden’s speech,” a man identified as Robert Castle yelled as Clinton attempted to speak over him from the stage.
“Can you please make a statement about Joe Biden’s speech?” he asked. “This is a clearly warmongering speech!”
“President Joe Biden is calling for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, and we’re supposed to just bundle these together and pretend — like we’re going to rush to World War III? And we’re all just going to let Hillary Rodham Clinton sit here?”
The man was cut off by Clinton, who told him to “sit down” and also said, “You’re done.”
The pair then had a disagreement about the First Amendment as the former first lady said Castle had already exercised his rights to free expression and was not entitled to speak any further.
“It’s not free speech when you are disrupting everybody else’s opportunity to speak,” Clinton said.
“This is free speech. … This is people constructing narratives that are openly hypocritical,” he fired back.
My friends Robert Castle & @ZSimonMillerZ of the @SchillerInst confronted the warmongering queen herself @HillaryClinton. Robert begins by calling out her hypocrisy and clearly stating her entire talk is just warmonger. Part 2 coming soon.
“We came, We spoke, She cried” pic.twitter.com/4L3XkzXjQ5
— Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023
Clinton tried to pivot to another topic while the man continued to shout. She said she would be glad to continue their conversation privately later.
“I’ll meet you outside,” she said, to which Castle responded with skepticism.
After the man again attempted to get Clinton to denounce the White House’s foreign policy and its funding of conflicts or potential conflicts on three continents, she refused and said, “I’ll still meet you outside.”
According to another video posted by an event attendee, Clinton did not meet with Castle after the forum.
My friend Robert holding up a sign after Hillary said she’d talk to him but didn’t.
Second picture of Simon and Robert together pic.twitter.com/LnK66zPutz
— Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023
On Friday, the White House asked Congress for $105 billion for an aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border as well as humanitarian funds for Gaza.
CNBC reported Biden said the aid package would “help us keep American troops out of harm’s way, help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.