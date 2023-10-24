Hillary Clinton Gets Into Heated Screaming Match with Anti-War Advocate: 'I'll Still Meet You Outside'

Former Secretary of State Hillary was heckled by an anti-war protester on Tuesday during an event at Columbia University in New York City.

For more than three minutes, Clinton and the man were involved in a heated exchange about the Biden administration’s policy toward funding foreign conflicts, which the protester said was dragging the country into a third world war.

Newsweek reported that the former Democratic presidential candidate was confronted during her remarks at a Columbia event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The hypocrisy of … can you please make a statement about President Joe Biden’s speech,” a man identified as Robert Castle yelled as Clinton attempted to speak over him from the stage.

“Can you please make a statement about Joe Biden’s speech?” he asked. “This is a clearly warmongering speech!”

“President Joe Biden is calling for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, and we’re supposed to just bundle these together and pretend — like we’re going to rush to World War III? And we’re all just going to let Hillary Rodham Clinton sit here?”

The man was cut off by Clinton, who told him to “sit down” and also said, “You’re done.”

The pair then had a disagreement about the First Amendment as the former first lady said Castle had already exercised his rights to free expression and was not entitled to speak any further.

Are Joe Biden’s policies putting Americans in danger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3517 Votes) No: 1% (22 Votes)

“It’s not free speech when you are disrupting everybody else’s opportunity to speak,” Clinton said.

“This is free speech. … This is people constructing narratives that are openly hypocritical,” he fired back.

My friends Robert Castle & @ZSimonMillerZ of the @SchillerInst confronted the warmongering queen herself @HillaryClinton. Robert begins by calling out her hypocrisy and clearly stating her entire talk is just warmonger. Part 2 coming soon. “We came, We spoke, She cried” pic.twitter.com/4L3XkzXjQ5 — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023

Clinton tried to pivot to another topic while the man continued to shout. She said she would be glad to continue their conversation privately later.

“I’ll meet you outside,” she said, to which Castle responded with skepticism.

After the man again attempted to get Clinton to denounce the White House’s foreign policy and its funding of conflicts or potential conflicts on three continents, she refused and said, “I’ll still meet you outside.”

According to another video posted by an event attendee, Clinton did not meet with Castle after the forum.

My friend Robert holding up a sign after Hillary said she’d talk to him but didn’t. Second picture of Simon and Robert together pic.twitter.com/LnK66zPutz — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023

On Friday, the White House asked Congress for $105 billion for an aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border as well as humanitarian funds for Gaza.

CNBC reported Biden said the aid package would “help us keep American troops out of harm’s way, help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren.”

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.