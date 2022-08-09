Share
Commentary

Hillary Clinton Gets Major Backlash for Attempting to Cash in on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

 By David Zimmermann  August 9, 2022 at 2:09pm
Share

Less than 24 hours after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Hillary Clinton gave an inappropriate announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

The former secretary of state and first lady, on behalf of her nonprofit Onward Together, set up a progressive fundraiser, on which she sold clothing printed with a message mocking conservatives.

The fundraiser’s pre-order items included hats and shirts which read “But her emails,” referencing how Republicans called for her arrest after her email controversy.

Trending:
McEnany Identifies Pattern DOJ Appears to Be Following Regarding Trump Already Used Against His Associates

Clinton tweeted that the first batch of hats sold out quickly, followed by a restocking update.

On Monday, FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for documents as part of a federal investigation into the former president, CNN reported. Trump first revealed the news while he was away at Trump Tower in New York City.

In an official statement, Trump likened the Mar-a-Lago siege to Watergate, calling it “prosecutorial misconduct” and “political persecution.” He further pointed out the injustice by contrasting Clinton’s email scandal with his own situation.

“Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable,” Trump said.

Would you buy one of Hillary Clinton's hats or shirts?

In 2014, the FBI launched a probe into Clinton based on the State Department’s concerns she used a private email server for official government communications while she was secretary of state. According to ABC News, she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails during the investigation.

The FBI did not recommend any charges against her.

Since then, Republicans have criticized Clinton for intentionally keeping classified information on her personal server and suggested she be thrown in jail. In response, Clinton supporters co-opted the line “but her emails” to mock Trump supporters.

And here … Clinton is using this phrase herself to capitalize off of Trump’s unfortunate circumstance.

Many liberals and Democrats commended the move on Twitter, but conservative and Republican users were not too pleased with her boasting.

Related:
Bill Maher Tells Bizarre Story About Bill Clinton Touching His Date for 5 Minutes Straight in Public

“You might want to sit this one out, just on general principle,” one Twitter user wrote.


Radio show host Wayne Dupree wrote, “This is where we are today. Hillary Clinton can openly brag about her private email server, while Donald Trump’s house is raided.”

Political columnist Benny Johnson also reminded his social media followers to remember what Clinton did during the email controversy to avoid federal punishment.

“Never forget that Hillary Clinton destroyed devices with hammers and absolutely nothing was done to hold her accountable,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
David Zimmermann
Editorial Intern
David Zimmermann is an Editorial Intern at The Western Journal. He is currently earning his degree in Communication Arts with a minor in Professional Writing at Grove City College.




Hillary Clinton Gets Major Backlash for Attempting to Cash in on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid
Super Fit and Healthy Lawyer 'Died 9 Times' in 1 Night, Survives But Leaves Doctors Confused
Kari Lake Pulls Rug Out from Under Media, Announces Plan That Will Make Dems Mad
Unhinged Jon Stewart Screams at Conservative Veteran Before Realizing He's Made a Serious Mistake
Ambushed Teenage Pro-Lifer Update: Justice Served To Attacker
See more...

Conversation