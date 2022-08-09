Hillary Clinton Gets Major Backlash for Attempting to Cash in on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

Less than 24 hours after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Hillary Clinton gave an inappropriate announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

The former secretary of state and first lady, on behalf of her nonprofit Onward Together, set up a progressive fundraiser, on which she sold clothing printed with a message mocking conservatives.

The fundraiser’s pre-order items included hats and shirts which read “But her emails,” referencing how Republicans called for her arrest after her email controversy.

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rflM8fTAbw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

Clinton tweeted that the first batch of hats sold out quickly, followed by a restocking update.

On Monday, FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for documents as part of a federal investigation into the former president, CNN reported. Trump first revealed the news while he was away at Trump Tower in New York City.

In an official statement, Trump likened the Mar-a-Lago siege to Watergate, calling it “prosecutorial misconduct” and “political persecution.” He further pointed out the injustice by contrasting Clinton’s email scandal with his own situation.

“Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable,” Trump said.

In 2014, the FBI launched a probe into Clinton based on the State Department’s concerns she used a private email server for official government communications while she was secretary of state. According to ABC News, she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails during the investigation.

The FBI did not recommend any charges against her.

Since then, Republicans have criticized Clinton for intentionally keeping classified information on her personal server and suggested she be thrown in jail. In response, Clinton supporters co-opted the line “but her emails” to mock Trump supporters.

And here … Clinton is using this phrase herself to capitalize off of Trump’s unfortunate circumstance.

Many liberals and Democrats commended the move on Twitter, but conservative and Republican users were not too pleased with her boasting.

You’re the one who the FBI should’ve raided. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 9, 2022

“You might want to sit this one out, just on general principle,” one Twitter user wrote.

1) You might want to sit this one out, just on general principle

2) Fund-raising off of this is sleazy — Patrick Matthews (@matthews_p) August 9, 2022



Radio show host Wayne Dupree wrote, “This is where we are today. Hillary Clinton can openly brag about her private email server, while Donald Trump’s house is raided.”

This is where we are today. Hillary Clinton can openly brag about her private email server, while Donald Trump’s house is raided.https://t.co/1qu3xudxPm — Unaffiliated Voter (@WayneDupreeShow) August 9, 2022

Political columnist Benny Johnson also reminded his social media followers to remember what Clinton did during the email controversy to avoid federal punishment.

“Never forget that Hillary Clinton destroyed devices with hammers and absolutely nothing was done to hold her accountable,” he wrote.

Never forget that Hillary Clinton destroyed devices with hammers and absolutely nothing was done to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/8iOO6BNUU2 — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2022

