Hillary Clinton 'Should Be Getting 50 Life Consecutive Sentences': Mark Levin Highlights Mar-a-Lago Hypocrisy

Conservative talk show giant Mark Levin recently noted the hypocrisy of the Department of Justice attacking former President Donald Trump for allegedly storing classified documents in his home after ignoring worse conduct by Hillary Clinton.

The “Life, Liberty & Levin” host used the opening monologue of his Sunday show to outline how Trump has been illicitly targeted by the corrupt deep state system, Fox News reported.

Comparing the treatment Trump has received to the completely hands-off approach with which the feds handled Clinton’s cases, Levin wondered why she is still walking around a free woman.

“How is it that Hillary Clinton is still walking on the earth free?” Levin asked. “She should be getting 50 life consecutive sentences for her violations of the Espionage Act.”

Levin reminded his audience that Clinton didn’t have only a few stray boxes of documents, but an estimated 30,000 documents on illegal, remote computer hard drives hidden from the government in her New York home.

“We know Hillary had a server in her home to gather information, including classified information. That violates the Espionage Act; there’s simply no question about it,” Levin said before sarcastically asking if an army of armed FBI agents ever raided her home.

Clinton never faced any serious investigation and escaped all consequences even though she did not have the legal protections of having been president.

Levin noted that disgraced former FBI chief James Comey also mishandled secret documents, but neither he nor Clinton were ever held to account.

Levin said that the constant legal jeopardy the leftist establishment keeps Trump mired in has been “an assault on Trump and his supporters, an assault on the Republican Party, and assault on our country.”

“Unless Hillary Clinton and Jim Comey do life sentences for what they did, right? How many violations of the Espionage [Act] did they commit? They don’t have the protections of a former president. Then you know exactly what’s going on here,” Levin concluded.

The difference in treatment could not be more stark. It must be remembered that in 2019, the Department of State itself found that Clinton’s use of a private email server in her home when she served as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state resulted in hundreds of violations of national security rules.

Despite these violations, Comey flatly refused to recommend charges be brought against Clinton.

“Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” Comey said in July 2016.

As Levin pointed out, Clinton’s obvious crimes were essentially swept under the rug. It was lenient treatment denied Trump, even though he had presidential authority to do much of what the left accuses him of doing illegally.

The two situations could not make it more obvious that the deep state has chosen sides and will set out to destroy and imprison anyone who opposes it.

