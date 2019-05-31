Hillary Clinton To Give Keynote Speech at Cybersecurity Summit

Hillary Clinton, who used a private email server as secretary of state, will speak at a cyberdefense summit later this year, it was announced on Thursday.

FireEye, a cybersecurity company based in California, announced that Clinton will give the keynote speech at its annual summit in Washington, D.C., in October.

“Cyber security is not any one defender’s responsibility, but a global effort – a cause championed by many for the good of all. By coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies and share knowledge on today’s threats and tomorrow’s risks, we empower ourselves as defenders with the collective wisdom to protect our way of life and the technologies that have become central to it,” FireEye said in a news release, Fox News first reported.

We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia. >> Learn more at https://t.co/HPdYNonbx0 pic.twitter.com/l96yOkADLf — FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019

Clinton will have plenty to talk about at the summit.

The private email server that Clinton used while at the State Department contained thousands of emails that contained classified information, including some at the top-secret level.

Clinton was widely ridiculed during the campaign when she was asked whether she deleted the emails from her server.

“Like, with a cloth or something?” she asked in response to the question.

The FBI investigated Clinton for mishandling classified information, but she was not charged in the probe.

James Comey, who served as FBI director during the investigation, called Clinton’s use of the server “extremely careless.”

He said it made the U.S. more vulnerable to cyberattacks by foreign powers, though investigators did not find evidence the server was hacked.

Clinton has also asserted that the hacks of her campaign chairman’s emails and that of the Democratic National Committee led to her defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The Russian government allegedly hacked into the DNC’s computer systems and released nearly 20,000 emails through WikiLeaks. The same Russian intelligence operation also stole John Podesta’s emails through an unsophisticated spear phishing attack.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

