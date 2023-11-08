Hillary Clinton Goes Off the Rails on 'The View,' Compares Trump to Hitler

Hillary Clinton may need to up the prescription on her contact lenses.

During a Wednesday appearance on “The View,” the former Secretary of State must have had some trouble reading her notes because she used what was clearly a description of President Joe Biden to incorrectly describe former President Donald Trump.

Clinton compared Trump to Adolf Hitler for having “dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies.”

However, the actions she cited as worrisome under Trump have already occurred under the Biden administration.

“Somebody with those tendencies …dictatorial, authoritarian… would be like ‘Oh okay, we’re going to shut this down, we’re going to throw these people in jail …'” Clinton said.

“And, they didn’t usually telegraph that,” she continued.

“Trump is telling us what he intends to do. Take him at his word,” Clinton said.

“The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him. Shut down legitimate press outlets. Do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values,” she added.

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler on ‘The View’ pic.twitter.com/Qx7w9Psehb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2023

The irony of these statements is that every action mentioned by Clinton has already been done by a “dictatorial, authoritarian, president.” It just wasn’t Trump.

It wasn’t Trump who threw over 1,000 people in jail for voicing their disagreement with the results of an election, according to Axios.

The Trump administration also didn’t convict a man for posting memes about a political candidate.

It wasn’t the Trump campaign that colluded with X and other social media platforms censoring stories, like those surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop, labeling them as “disinformation,” and locking opponents of the current president out of their X accounts for exercising their free speech.

It wasn’t the Trump administration or right-wing policies that have destroyed this country’s values, opening the southern border to drugs and sex trafficking leading to rampant crime, drug addiction and homelessness that have destroyed left-run cities.

“He would use the military to stop protestors,” “The View” co-host Joy Behar chimed in, adding to Clinton’s list of comparisons to Hitler.

Behar has obviously forgotten the 25,000 National Guard troops that were forced to sleep in parking garages to “protect” the capital from the “dangerous” Trump protesters, as reported by the Associated Press.

Or maybe, she was also accidently reading from the list of Biden’s actions.

