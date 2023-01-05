Hillary Clinton Lands Cushy Spot at Ivy League School, Will Focus on 'Supporting Female Leaders'

Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University in February as a professor at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at the Columbia Worlds Project.

Clinton will “work closely with … senior faculty and administrators on a variety of major initiatives, especially those focusing on global politics and policy and on supporting female leaders in those arenas” in her position at the SIPA, according to an email sent by university president Lee Bollinger.

She will also work with CWP leadership “to support programming related to renewing democracy and advancing efforts for effective engagement of women and youth in this country and around the world.”

Welcome Secretary @HillaryClinton to our community! The former secretary of state, U.S. senator, and First Lady will become a faculty member at @ColumbiaSIPA and @Columbia World Projects on February 1. Read the announcement from Dean Keren @YarhiMilo: https://t.co/4AxXVrEEc5 pic.twitter.com/hyqrTDLwq5 — Columbia | SIPA (@ColumbiaSIPA) January 5, 2023

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

He also wrote that the campus will “benefit immeasurably from working with her in the months and years ahead.”

Clinton served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013 and ran for president in two failed campaigns, notably losing to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

She received an honorary degree from Columbia and spoke at the university’s 2022 commencement.

Responding to calls from graduates and guests for a speech, and with a nod from President Bollinger, honorary degree recipient and former U.S. Secretary of State @HillaryClinton shared impromptu remarks with the Class of 2022 at Columbia’s Commencement ceremony. #RoarLions2022 pic.twitter.com/Z99eplK8T7 — Columbia University (@Columbia) May 18, 2022



