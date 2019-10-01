Hillary Clinton Laughs as Crowd Chants 'Lock Him Up' During 'Late Show' Broadcast

Former secretary of state and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took several shots Monday night at the man who bested her in the 2016 presidential election.

During Clinton’s appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote a new book she co-wrote with her daughter, Chelsea, a major topic of conversation was the so-called Trump-Ukraine scandal that led House Democrats to announce an official impeachment probe last week.

“We’re going to [talk about your book] in just a minute, I promise you,” Colbert told Clinton, who was appearing alongside her daughter.

“But your fault for coming on Ukraine week,” Colbert said, prompting Hillary Clinton to burst into laughter.

“We learned about the Trump-Ukraine call, the private server,” Colbert said.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling 'Ukrainian Politician' He'll Accept Dirt on Trump

The late-night host was referring to the White House’s admission that a transcript of a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was filed to a more secure system for classified information.

Clinton, meanwhile, was embroiled in scandal for setting up a private email server on which to discuss government business while she was secretary of state.

“Is it time to, dare I say, ‘lock him up, lock him up?’” Colbert said, alluding to the “lock her up” phrase some Trump supporters chant at rallies to emphasize their belief that Clinton should be punished for her misdeeds.

That line got a chuckle out of Clinton, and garnered cheers from Colbert’s studio audience.

Do you think Clinton is still bitter about losing the 2016 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“What do you make of it,” Colbert asked.

But before Clinton could respond, the audience started chanting, “lock him up.”

Clinton once again burst into laughter, before Colbert jokingly told the audience to “stop it.”

“I created a monster,” he said.

Watch below:

RELATED: Chelsea's Swipe at Trump 'Scandal' Backfires When Everyone Reminds Her Hillary & Bill Are Her Parents

Clinton eventually did get around to blasting Trump.

“We have started an impeachment inquiry, which will look at the evidence, and I think that’s exactly what should be done,” the former secretary of state said.

“I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact because we’ve known for a long time that he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people,” she added.

“But to see him in the office of the president, putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country, just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.”

Clinton moreover claimed the transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky was filed on “a highly classified system that is used for the most important secrets, like the Osama bin Laden raid, because even if there’s nothing classified in it, the president’s behavior was at least embarrassing if not illegal and impeachable.”

Clinton also took aim at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who listened in on the call, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The secretary of state’s job is to make sure he knows, number one, what the president is going to say on those calls,” Clinton said.

“Because you’ve got a president who doesn’t listen to anybody and doesn’t follow instructions whatsoever, I’m not sure they’ve even given up on trying to give him any sort of preparation,” she continued.

“I think if the secretary of state was on the call as is now being reported, he should have been one of the very first people to just say, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve got to clean this up. You can’t let that stand.’ But we don’t know what he did.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.