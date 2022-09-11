Hillary Clinton Left Stunned After Learning of Secret Affair on Live Television

Last week, Hillary Clinton found out about a 30-year-old affair she had not known about.

Clinton, 74, and her daughter, Chelsea, 42, have been making the rounds of shows to plug their Apple TV+ docuseries, “Gutsy.”

On Thursday, they were guests on the Bravo program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

As the interview progressed, host Cohen, an openly gay personality who has a reputation for provocative on-air behavior, decided to drop a bombshell, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“I do have to tell you, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the ’90s,” Cohen said, referring to Clinton by her former title of secretary of state.

“TMI,” Clinton said, using the initialism for “too much information.”

As her mother paused open-mouthed, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea Clinton asked, “You did?”

The agent “had wonderful things to say about the entire family,” Cohen said as Hillary Clinton said “aw.”

“And I have wonderful things to say about him,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, the prospect of another Clinton run for the presidency has still been making headlines recently, even if it seems unlikely at this point.

While making a promotional round of shows last week, Clinton was asked by Norah O’Donnell of CBS if she would run for president again.

EXCLUSIVE: @HillaryClinton tells @NorahODonnell she does not plan to run for president again, but did vow to do everything she can to ensure a future president “respects our democracy.” Adding if Trump runs again that Republicans should “grow a backbone.” pic.twitter.com/GMwJ6qMF5Y — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2022

“No, no,” Clinton said. “But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”

When asked about the potential candidacy of former President Donald Trump, Clinton said Trump “should be soundly defeated.”

“It should start in the Republican Party — grow a backbone! Stand up to this guy! And, heaven forbid, if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago,” she said.

After that interview, Mark Penn, chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign and 2008 presidential campaign, said voters would not support a run by Clinton, according to Fox News.

“Her numbers are not such that running for president would be productive, so she’s unlikely to be a serious candidate and is [polling] 5 points lower than Trump,” Penn said.

Tom Baer, a Democratic strategist who backed Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 candidacy for president said Clinton should not run.

“I agree with her,” Baer said. “It would have been great if she had been elected, but she wasn’t.”

