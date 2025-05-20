Hillary Clinton Loses It, Attacks Any Woman Not Loyal to Democrats

Ah, Hillary Clinton.

If there was a haggard face epitomizing much of what’s wrong with the elitist, out-of-touch, snobby, rudderless, aimless, disgusting, vile, deplorable, contemptible, nasty, brutal, disgusting and addled Democratic Party, it belongs to Ms. Rodham Clinton.

The former Obama-era Secretary of State and failed 2016 presidential candidate has mostly been on the political periphery since her humbling loss to then-and-future President Donald Trump.

Sure, she would pop up here and there to say something unhinged or do something stupid, but it’s all pretty par for the course from a woman willing to stay married to serial womanizer Bill Clinton.

Honestly, I would’ve been fine just keeping Clinton — either of them — stuck in the shadow realm, and let their withering political cachet completely die out.

But recent comments by Hillary about all of GOP womankind are just a bridge too far — and need to be called out into the light so everyone can point and laugh at her.

(Yes, yes, I’m not a woman, but I was raised by a darn good one and am married to a great one, and feel qualified to speak on this.)

Clinton was speaking at an event May 1 in New York when she decided to go on a rant lambasting any and all women who don’t pledge fealty to the Great Blue Donkey.

Seriously.

The party of baby murderers and “men can be women” has some thoughts on women who have the audacity to seek and want more traditional values — and it’s all as unhinged as you’d expect.

Clinton was on stage at this New York event with author and television personality Margaret Hoover (great-granddaughter of former U.S. President Herbert Hoover), when the latter asked the failed presidential candidate a question about whomever eventually does become the first female President of the United States.

“What advice do you have for the first female President of the United States?” Hoover asked Clinton, as seen in a clip posted by the Daily Caller.

“Well …” Clinton began, as the clapping seals in the audience laughed along. “First of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few.”

Those “very few” include notable anti-Trump Republicans like Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Rep. Liz Cheney, whom Clinton touted as examples of non-“handmaiden” women.

Oh. Freaking. Brother. Are you kidding me?

If Clinton truly believes her own drivel — and there’s little reason to think she doesn’t — the former Madame Secretary has officially lost the plot.

For better or worse, the Republican Party is Donald Trump currently, and last I checked, his administration has been a cesspool of sexism and not allowing women into any prominent roles.

Wait — what’s that? I have that completely wrong, and the Trump administration has actually empowered a number of strong, conservative women to head up various agencies?

Oh. Well … Boy, that really takes the wind out of the sails of those “handmaiden” allegations, eh?

Clinton hasn’t just lost the plot, she’s lost her own dang mind if she truly believes that the grand majority of conservative, Republican women are somehow less than their Democrat counterparts.

This “otherization” of Republican women is just so offensive and nakedly partisan, it almost completely glosses over the other inane part about Clinton’s quip: What’s wrong with a patriarchy?

Clinton claims to be a Christian (or, “a Methodist,” in her words), and the literal basis of Christianity is a patriarchal one. There’s a reason “The Father” is the first one named when citing the Holy Trinity.

Is Clinton really so bad at being a Christian that she’s not even aware of her faith’s roots? Given the way she bandies around the wanton slaughter of unborn children, that answer appears to be a resounding “Yes.”

That’s failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, ladies and gentlemen.

There’ll probably never be another politician quite like her — and we should all be able to agree that that’s an objectively good thing.

