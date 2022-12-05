Hillary Clinton, a once presidential hopeful, has now decided that responding to criticism from the peasantry is beneath her.

Clinton received pushback for some of her recent comments, Fox News reported, where she compared lack of access to abortion to wartime rape in Afghanistan or Iran.

“[W]e are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the [women’s rights] progress that has been, I think, taken for granted by too many people is under attack. Literally under attack in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine where rape is a tactic of war, or under attacks by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women’s health care and bodily autonomy” Clinton told reporter Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

With criticism coming in, Clinton decided to block all replies to her twitter posts.

When you think of the important qualities of a leader, what comes to mind?

For me, I think of George Washington during the Newburgh Address.

Having not been paid for years, Washington’s army was ready to march on Congress and demand their funds at gunpoint.

Washington, also not having received pay, famously said the following after stumbling on the opening words of a congressman’s letter supporting their demands: “Gentleman, you must pardon me, for I have not only grown gray but almost blind in service to my country.”

Many of his men were moved to tears, realizing what Washington had endured alongside them all those years, and they ended the uprising.

Washington was then able to convince Congress to pay the men a full five-year salary in full, resolving the conflict.

Why the history lesson?

Well, what made Washington so successful as a leader is that he listened to the complaints of his men.

Not only that, but he could relate to their struggles and lead them by example.

He never dismissed criticism, instead he strove to address grievances and quarrels.

Meanwhile, in Hillary Clinton, we see the opposite of those qualities.

She isn’t willing to listen, when confronted, to criticism.

Instead, she shuts down critics, literally preventing them from responding to her outlandish claims.

Instead of addressing concerns after mishandling massive volume of emails that she had kept on a private server, she decided to sell hats mocking the obvious security breach.

Why not support progressive groups while doing your Black Friday shopping? Get 15% off in the @onwardtogether store on some of our top items this weekend—no code needed. Proceeds help partner groups defending our democracy, building our bench, and more. https://t.co/r22Ih56ZrG pic.twitter.com/1LTeAuF0C3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 25, 2022

Great leaders accept criticism and seek to win others to their point of view through the marketplace of ideas.

They allow for the possibility that they may be wrong, and if you can correct them on their mistakes, they know it will help them grow as a person as well as a leader.

Hillary Clinton has shown in this latest move that she is not leadership material.

