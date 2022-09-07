During a primetime interview aired on Tuesday night, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was asked about her intentions for upcoming elections.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell asked Clinton whether she would ever seek the highest office in the United States again, and Clinton’s answer was definitive.

“No, no,” Clinton said. “But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”

Clinton is not the most trustworthy person, so her word may not mean much to anyone who is aware of her checkered past. But U.S. House candidate Jesus Navarro hoped she was telling the truth.

“Sigh of relief,” Navarro wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

In typical establishment media fashion, O’Donnell could not ask about Clinton’s future plans without bringing up former President Donald Trump. After Clinton declared she would not run for president, O’Donnell quickly asked Clinton what she would do if Trump ran again.

“He should be soundly defeated,” Clinton said. “It should start in the Republican Party. Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy.

“And, heaven forbid, if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago.”

Perhaps Clinton’s decision not to run is related to her hope of Trump losing if he chooses to run in 2024. After all, she was the one who was soundly defeated when she took on Trump in 2016.

Clinton clearly has not stopped thinking about Trump since she lost to him almost six years ago, and that was evident throughout the rest of the interview.

O’Donnell asked Clinton about Trump’s assertion that the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated.

“Well, I’m sure he would say that,” Clinton said.

She went on to suggest her own scandal involving her improper handling of classified emails during her time as secretary of state was nothing like Trump’s situation.

“I had a very different situation where I was cleared, and [former FBI Director James Comey] just kept talking and talking, and then came up with a new reason to talk some more 10 days before the election,” Clinton said.

“There’s no doubt at all that he impacted very negatively my chances of winning,” Clinton said. “So it was in the middle of an election, there was no there there, and the guy never shut up.

“So I think it’s a really different comparison to what’s going on here, when it appears that the Justice Department and the FBI have been incredibly patient, quiet, careful, until they finally apparently thought that national security was at stake.”

According to Fox News, Clinton’s characterization of her own scandal was misleading at best. A 2018 report from the DOJ said “81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails” on Clinton’s private server were “classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time.”

Clinton allegedly deleted those emails, but Comey did not recommend prosecution against her. The report did not “clear” her, as she claimed.

Even if she were to run for president again, Clinton would likely lose, just as she has every time she has run for president before. Instead of addressing her own failures and alleged misdeeds, she now spends her time throwing stones at anyone she does not like.

If her political career is truly over, America is better off for it.

