Hillary Clinton Makes New Claim About Debunked Trump-Russia Narrative

By Erin Coates
Published January 19, 2021 at 9:39am
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton floated a new Russia collusion narrative and suggested that President Donald Trump was merely a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in a podcast interview released Monday.

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said.

“I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day the insurgence invaded our capital.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton’s podcast guest, said that with Trump “all roads lead to Putin.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin,” Pelosi said.

“Because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world.”

She added, “These people, unbeknownst to them maybe, are Putin’s puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the President of the United States.”

Do you think this narrative should be put to bed?

The two women were discussing the possibility of having an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States was an independent, bipartisan commission created to “prepare a full and complete account of the circumstances surrounding the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”

Clinton and Pelosi agreed that a similar committee should be created to investigate the incursion of the Capitol.

“We should have a 9/11 commission and there is strong support in Congress to do that,” Pelosi said.

Clinton added that Trump and his supporters have the same “disregard for democracy.”

“We now know that not just him but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members have the same disregard for democracy,” she said.

Russia was accused of interfering to sow dissension during the 2016 election. Russian interference was also at the heart of disproven allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

As reported in 2019, Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, according to PBS.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Attorney General William Barr said at the time.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
