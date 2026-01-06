Hillary Clinton Marks Jan. 6 with a Huge Lie About Trump's Actions on the Day

Supporters of President Donald Trump might never know the answer to a question that has plagued us for 10 years.

In short, do the president’s enemies actually believe the verifiable falsehoods they tell, or do they lie on purpose?

Tuesday on the social media platform X, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton raised that question anew when she marked the five-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion by posting the most egregious lie about Trump’s behavior.

“Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie,” Clinton brazenly wrote. “More than 140 police officers were injured. Trump then pardoned the attackers. He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it.”

Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured. Trump then pardoned the attackers. He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/VEdzgaI3cs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2026

Trump, of course, did no such thing. In fact, in his speech that day, he called on supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol.

Moreover, the president has already taken legal action against the BBC for deceptively editing that speech to make it sound as if he had urged violence.

Thus, one senses that Clinton lied on purpose. After all, how could she not know what Trump actually said?

Indeed, as many X users noted, the fact that Clinton turned off the replies to her post suggests that she deliberately spread a falsehood. Why else would she prevent comments, if not to shield herself from scrutiny?

Hillary is a BIG coward! She can’t even open up her comments to read what Americans have to say about her and the paid off Leftist media lies. — Gen (@GenDSouza2) January 6, 2026

She turned her comments off. I was about to fire her up lol. Real talk 😂😁😂 — patriot storm 17 (@patriotstorm17) January 6, 2026

She’s too much of a coward and knows the ratios will send her off this app for good 😂😂😂😂 — CMAN (@CmanSmitty) January 6, 2026

Only a pure coward posts with replies off. Only someone who KNOWS they are lying does this. And everyone knows. — TaoOfSteveO (@couldwont) January 6, 2026

Of course there is no commenting on this crazy broads posts. You can’t continue to spew Horse manure unless it’s in an echo chamber propped up by paid agitators complicit Criminals and the emotionally unbalanced. — SusanDelBello (@SusanDelBello1) January 6, 2026

Even the Trump White House noticed.

“Turn on replies coward,” the “Trump War Room” account wrote.

Turn on replies coward https://t.co/A2yKtpxuZ9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Bradley Jaye, Deputy Political Editor of Breitbart News, suggested that Clinton should receive the BBC treatment.

“Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts?” Jaye wrote. “Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments.”

Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts? Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments. https://t.co/XLUd5nkzUW — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) January 6, 2026

From Russian collusion and “very fine people” to “bloodbath” and the Liz Cheney firing squad, Trump’s enemies have ginned up so many hoaxes that perhaps they have started to believe them.

The disabling of replies, however, hardly suggests the behavior of someone eager to spread information she sincerely regards as true.

