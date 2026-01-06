Share
Former Secretary of State and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted her skewed interpretation of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, on social media Tuesday -- and promptly turned off comments so no one could set her straight.
Former Secretary of State and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted her skewed interpretation of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, on social media Tuesday -- and promptly turned off comments so no one could set her straight.

Hillary Clinton Marks Jan. 6 with a Huge Lie About Trump's Actions on the Day

 By Michael Schwarz  January 6, 2026 at 12:04pm
Supporters of President Donald Trump might never know the answer to a question that has plagued us for 10 years.

In short, do the president’s enemies actually believe the verifiable falsehoods they tell, or do they lie on purpose?

Tuesday on the social media platform X, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton raised that question anew when she marked the five-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion by posting the most egregious lie about Trump’s behavior.

“Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie,” Clinton brazenly wrote. “More than 140 police officers were injured. Trump then pardoned the attackers. He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it.”

Trump, of course, did no such thing. In fact, in his speech that day, he called on supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol.

Moreover, the president has already taken legal action against the BBC for deceptively editing that speech to make it sound as if he had urged violence.

Thus, one senses that Clinton lied on purpose. After all, how could she not know what Trump actually said?

Indeed, as many X users noted, the fact that Clinton turned off the replies to her post suggests that she deliberately spread a falsehood. Why else would she prevent comments, if not to shield herself from scrutiny?

Related:
Jack Smith Gives Telling Non-Answer When Asked the Key Trump Question During Deposition

Even the Trump White House noticed.

“Turn on replies coward,” the “Trump War Room” account wrote.

Meanwhile, Bradley Jaye, Deputy Political Editor of Breitbart News, suggested that Clinton should receive the BBC treatment.

“Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts?” Jaye wrote. “Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments.”

From Russian collusion and “very fine people” to “bloodbath” and the Liz Cheney firing squad, Trump’s enemies have ginned up so many hoaxes that perhaps they have started to believe them.

The disabling of replies, however, hardly suggests the behavior of someone eager to spread information she sincerely regards as true.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation