Hillary Clinton Post About Qatar Jet Backfires - Blocking Comments Did Nothing to Save Her

Former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to chime in via social media platform X on President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Qatar only to be rebuffed by several users familiar with her past.

For context, the White House put out a news release Wednesday stating Trump made an agreement with the Qatari government valued at over $1 trillion dollars.

The White House made it known early in its release the exchanges via aircraft manufacturing and aerospace engineering as Boeing and General Electric Aerospace secured a customer in Qatar Airways.

The White House also mentioned a “security partnership” between the two countries, “enhancing regional deterrence and benefitting the U.S. industrial base.”

In light of the deal, the Qatari royal family gifted Trump a $400 million Boeing 747-8 which Fox News reports he plans to accept.

This created a stir with the former secretary of state as she posted on X about the gift.

No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 14, 2025

“No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” Clinton wrote.

Did foreign nations try to buy influence through Clinton Foundation donations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3358 Votes) No: 2% (52 Votes)

Clinton’s post — like her other X posts — had comments turned off, but that could not save her from backlash as users were quick to bring up the Clinton Foundation’s acceptance of generous donations in the millions, using her own wording against her.

“Be serious. Nobody give[s] millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” one user wrote, reposting Clinton’s post along with a screenshot of donors to the Clinton Foundation.

Be serious. Nobody give millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious. https://t.co/IqHMYunYeR pic.twitter.com/VeHpLkzG9B — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 14, 2025

The screenshot from the New York Times dated May 2012 — Clinton was still secretary of state under former President Barack Obama — shows a list of donors giving anywhere from $10 million to $25 million to the Clinton organization.

Gateway Co-founder Ted Waitt, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Newsweb Chairman Fred Eychaner feature among those donors, but note who else is listed — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Whoops.

Clinton is attacking Trump for planning to accept a gift from Qatar while her donor history as secretary of state shows she was accepting generous donations from foreign governments via the Clinton Foundation.

Another user posted a CNN report on the various Middle Eastern donors to the Clinton Foundation. Notably, CNN’s report says Clinton denies accepting a Saudi donation while working for the Obama administration.

Another user noted something that came up in the CNN report that makes Clinton’s post look even worse — the Clinton Foundation accepted money from Qatar when she was secretary of state.

what did Qatar want from you https://t.co/l3lIEp1zw3 pic.twitter.com/pog3p2KnJ1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 14, 2025

Clinton should bow out of public discourse.

Her career is wrought with so many questionable decisions and suspect dealings that criticism of any public official gives cause to drudge up her past.

Simply turning off the comments will not come close to saving her.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.