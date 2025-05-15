Share
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala attend the funeral service of former Labor Secretary Alexis Herman at the National Cathedral on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton Post About Qatar Jet Backfires - Blocking Comments Did Nothing to Save Her

 By Samuel Short  May 15, 2025 at 8:59am
Former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to chime in via social media platform X on President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Qatar only to be rebuffed by several users familiar with her past.

For context, the White House put out a news release Wednesday stating Trump made an agreement with the Qatari government valued at over $1 trillion dollars.

The White House made it known early in its release the exchanges via aircraft manufacturing and aerospace engineering as Boeing and General Electric Aerospace secured a customer in Qatar Airways.

The White House also mentioned a “security partnership” between the two countries, “enhancing regional deterrence and benefitting the U.S. industrial base.”

In light of the deal, the Qatari royal family gifted Trump a $400 million Boeing 747-8 which Fox News reports he plans to accept.

This created a stir with the former secretary of state as she posted on X about the gift.

“No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” Clinton wrote.

Did foreign nations try to buy influence through Clinton Foundation donations?

Clinton’s post — like her other X posts — had comments turned off, but that could not save her from backlash as users were quick to bring up the Clinton Foundation’s acceptance of generous donations in the millions, using her own wording against her.

“Be serious. Nobody give[s] millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” one user wrote, reposting Clinton’s post along with a screenshot of donors to the Clinton Foundation.

The screenshot from the New York Times dated May 2012 — Clinton was still secretary of state under former President Barack Obama — shows a list of donors giving anywhere from $10 million to $25 million to the Clinton organization.

Gateway Co-founder Ted Waitt, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Newsweb Chairman Fred Eychaner feature among those donors, but note who else is listed — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Whoops.

Clinton is attacking Trump for planning to accept a gift from Qatar while her donor history as secretary of state shows she was accepting generous donations from foreign governments via the Clinton Foundation.

Another user posted a CNN report on the various Middle Eastern donors to the Clinton Foundation. Notably, CNN’s report says Clinton denies accepting a Saudi donation while working for the Obama administration.

Another user noted something that came up in the CNN report that makes Clinton’s post look even worse — the Clinton Foundation accepted money from Qatar when she was secretary of state.

Clinton should bow out of public discourse.

Her career is wrought with so many questionable decisions and suspect dealings that criticism of any public official gives cause to drudge up her past.

Simply turning off the comments will not come close to saving her.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




