Parler Share
News
Hillary Clinton is seen speaking during her presidential campaign in October 2016, when the FBI was probing into the former secretary of state's use of a private email server to store classified documents.
Hillary Clinton is seen speaking during her presidential campaign in October 2016, when the FBI was probing into the former secretary of state's use of a private email server to store classified documents. (Jewel Samad - AFP / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton Posts Provably False Lies, Gets Completely Blasted in the Comments

 By Matthew Holloway and    September 7, 2022 at 2:33pm
Parler Share

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton drew the ire of many Twitter users Tuesday by making the claim that investigators established she had “zero” classified emails on her personal server.

Clinton posted an extensive Twitter thread professing her innocence in apparent defiance of established facts from multiple investigators.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard,” Clinton began.

“The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified,” she continued. “Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails.”

She pushed the argument further saying, “Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails.”
“That’s right: ZERO.”

Trending:
Meghan Markle Did Not Travel to See Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Forced to Make Trip Alone: Report

“By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started,” Clinton tweeted, “I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are.”

Many cited testimony from FBI Director James Comey and a 2018 Department of Justice inspector general’s report, alluded to by Fox News, which cited “81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails’ were classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time the emails were drafted on UNCLASSIFIED systems and sent to or from Clinton’s personal server.”

This was further recorded by the FBI’s documentation of the investigation.

Do you think Hillary Clinton should be investigated further?

The bureau’s report stated, “USIC agencies determined that 81 email chains, which FBI investigation determined were transmitted and stored on Clinton’s UNCLASSIFIED personal server systems, contained classified information ranging from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET/SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM levels at the time they were sent between 2009-2013.”

The response from Twitter users was almost immediate.

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch tweeted, “Fact check: Astonishingly false.”

Podcast host Noam Blum reposted a 2016 video of Comey’s testimony highlighting the 110 emails and 52 email chains that the investigation had revealed at that time.

Related:
Keep This Family in Your Prayers - Ex-Convict Kills Boy Just Hours After Parole Release

Journalist Ben Leo of The Sun also presented an interesting interpretation of Clinton’s tweet, posting, “‘The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.’ That’s because you deleted them all”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Leftist's Response to the Queen's Death Was So Vile Even Bezos Responded
Watch: DC Has Become a 'Border Town' - Dem Official Realizes Republicans Called Her Bluff
Trump Mourns Death of Queen Elizabeth with Stirring Message
Trump Teases Possible Legal Action Against Major News Network - 'See You All in Court'
Biden Admin Puts Drug Supply Vending Machines in Addiction Epicenter of the Country
See more...




Keep This Family in Your Prayers - Ex-Convict Kills Boy Just Hours After Parole Release
Sanity Prevails in Florida, Miami-Dade School Board Ends LGBTQ Month Recognition
After Noticing Hunter Biden's Seat Next to Top CCP Official, Mob Boss' Nephew Reached Out with a Request
Op-Ed: As Biden Edges Closer to Becoming a Senile Dictator, Remember King Solomon's Wise Words
Video: Alarming Moment Fleeing DC Suspect Climbs Across Power Lines Trying to Evade Police
See more...

Conversation