Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the scandal surrounding Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, but she did not receive the response she was likely hoping for.

Marin has been under fire for repeated instances of partying and drinking. Inappropriate images of both her and friends at her home have circulated on social media multiple times in recent months.

The embattled prime minister issued her latest apology last week after a photo of two women kissing inside her home while lifting up their shirts was published, The Guardian reported. The women were holding up a sign that said “Finland” to cover their chests.

“I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologize for it,” Marin said. “Such a picture should not have been taken.”

Politicians are certainly allowed to have fun, but Marin’s excessive partying has raised relevant questions about her ability to effectively lead Finland. Some feel she has crossed the line from “fun” into “inappropriate.”

Instead of answering those questions, many on the left have simply decided to accuse anyone with doubts about Marin of misogyny. That seemed to be the path Clinton was taking with her tweet, but she just couldn’t help but make it about herself.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did,'” Clinton wrote. “‘She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna.”

The tweet was accompanied by an image of Clinton on what appeared to be a crowded dance floor.

As Ann Richards said, “Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

Do you think Hillary Clinton is going to run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 31% (47 Votes) No: 69% (105 Votes)

The post instantly drew a mountain of criticism on Twitter. The New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz mocked Clinton for inserting herself into a situation that had nothing to do with her.

“Hmm, how do I make this about me?” Markowicz wrote. “Oh, I got it, I also once danced.”

Hmm, how do I make this about me? Oh, I got it, I also once danced. https://t.co/9KuTVymjZ7 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 29, 2022

“You are pathetic,” another user wrote.

Jesus. You are pathetic. — Dr. Jonny Republic If You Can Keep It 🇺🇸 (@JonDougherty10) August 29, 2022

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich questioned whether Clinton’s partying contributed to scandals during her tenure as secretary of state, most notably the Benghazi disaster.

Were you drunk during the Benghazi attack, Madame Secretary? https://t.co/YKs6pITpaA pic.twitter.com/nxfax18cvP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 29, 2022

Finally, some users decided not to mock Clinton, but rather to dismantle her argument with logic.

WARNING: The following media contains language and images some readers may find disturbing.

“If you were in office, would you be ok both of these pictures?” one user wrote alongside the aforementioned topless image. “Both are from PM’s video conferencing room. One is from a party she organized. I’ll let you guess which one. It is not about dancing, sex or age. It is about decency and what is proper and what is not.”

“Wow. Global left actually succeeded in making this as misogyny conspiracy,” another user wrote. “Just want to say as finn that it was not about dancing. It was about proper work attitude as head of state during these hard times. She partied 4/7 days in one week.”

Wow. Global left actually succeeded in making this as misogyny conspiracy. Just want to say as finn that it was not about dancing. It was about proper work attitude as head of state during these hard times. She partied 4/7 days in one week. — Riku Ranta (@Riku_Ranta) August 28, 2022



Clinton did get a nice little “Thank you” message from Marin herself, so if that was her goal, then she was successful.

Still, judging by the widespread response to Clinton’s tweet, she did not accomplish much else beyond embarrassing herself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.