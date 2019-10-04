Hillary Clinton Publicly Pushes Impeachment with Snarky Tweet

Former secretary of state and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her Trump-themed snark-a-thon on Twitter this week by claiming President Donald Trump should be impeached for comments made in a question-and-answer session with the media.

Clinton, who has taken to calling Trump an “illegitimate president,” sniped at Trump for a comment he made to reporters.

“Someone should inform the president that impeachable offenses committed on national television still count,” the unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Thursday.

Someone should inform the president that impeachable offenses committed on national television still count. https://t.co/ABObD2Ie4S — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 3, 2019

Her tweet referenced a snippet of an edited quote from Trump that read, “I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation … they should investigate the Bidens … China likewise should start an investigation.”

During a Thursday media session on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump was asked what he hoped Ukraine would do after he brought up the subject of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Well, I would think that, if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“They should investigate the Bidens, because how does a company that’s newly formed — and all these companies, if you look at …” Trump said, before abruptly changing the subject.

“And, by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with — with Ukraine,” he added.

“So, I would say that President Zelensky — if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said.

“Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal — 100 percent. He had no knowledge of energy; didn’t know the first thing about it. All of a sudden, he is getting $50,000 a month, plus a lot of other things. Nobody has any doubt. And they got rid of a prosecutor who was a very tough prosecutor. They got rid of him. Now they’re trying to make it the opposite way. But they got rid … So, if I were the president, I would certainly recommend that of Ukraine,” Trump said.

Clinton has used the publicity associated with the publication of her new book to criticize Trump, having said Monday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that Trump “subverted the Constitution, has abused power, has put the nation at risk.”

“I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact because we’ve known for a long time that he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people, and we’ve known that he and his campaign asked for aid from Russia,” she said on the CBS program, according to The Washington Post.

“We’ve known that. But to see him in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.”

Some commentators found irony in Clinton’s claim that no one should be above the law.

“Hillary Clinton is guilty but shouldn’t be charged.” & “President Trump is not guilty but should be charged.” Funny how the Swamp works. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 4, 2019

Corrupt DC leftist Establishment pretends its politicians –Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, etc. — all have immunity from criminal prosecution when they run for office. And, if they lose, they also get immunity “because the election is over and we must move on!” https://t.co/cJ1MqVDYbK — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 4, 2019

Later Thursday, during an appearance in Ocala, Florida, Trump labeled talk of impeachment as nothing more than politics on the part of Democrats.

“And that’s why they do the impeachment crap, because they know they can’t beat us fairly. That’s the only reason they’re doing it. They can’t win. They can’t win,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“If they won, it would be a sad day for our country. It’ll be a sad, sad day for our country if they ever won.”

