Hillary Clinton to Publish Political Thriller Novel with Heavy Trump Overtones

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is co-authoring an international political thriller with bestselling author Louise Penny that seems to reference former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“State of Terror” will be published on Oct. 12, 2021, by Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press, according to a news release from the publishers.

“A novice Secretary of State joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” the book’s synopsis, published by Axios, reads.

“A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

The administration of “a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage” seems to be a dig at Trump.

Clinton said in the news release that “[w]riting a thriller with Louise is a dream come true.”

“I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship,” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said.

“Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”

Penny was also eager to write with Clinton, saying, “I could not say yes fast enough.”

“What an incredible experience, to get inside the State Department. Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the Secretary of State as high stake crises explode,” she said.

“Before we started, we talked about her time as Secretary of State. What was her worst nightmare? STATE OF TERROR is the answer.”

Penny is an international award-winning author whose books have topped lists from The New York Times, USA Today and others.

Her Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels have also been translated into 31 languages and she recently received the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture.

Clinton has been a longtime critic of her 2016 political rival, Trump.

In January, she suggested that he was merely a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” Clinton said.

“I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day the insurgence invaded our capital.”

