Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blamed her defeat in the 2016 presidential race on “the Russians” and “WikiLeaks” while touting that she would be President Donald Trump if she was on the ballot in November in a recent interview.

Although Clinton will not be on the ballot in November and said she doesn’t plan on running for president again, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she would beat Trump in 2020 if they were facing off again.

“Yes, but I think people believe that this is a referendum on him,” the former first lady said.

Clinton’s documentary series “Hillary” started streaming on Hulu on March 6, and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards this week named it the Best Limited Documentary Series of the year.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg asked the 72-year-old Democrat if she was ever afraid Trump would actually “lock her up,” as crowds chanted at some of his rallies in relation to her email scandal.

“You know, I’ve never done anything wrong,” Clinton responded.

“I’m, you know, as some people like to say, the most investigated, exonerated person in recent history.”

She added, “But if he could have found anything that he thought could impose some kind of cost on me — because, at the root of this, Scott, is he fears that his win — that narrow win in the Electoral College — was not legitimate.”

Clinton said that Trump “knows” the Russians and WikiLeaks helped him win in 2016.

“So if he could [have gone after me] … he would have, because he’s a vindictive score-settler and he doesn’t want the legitimacy of his election ever to be questioned, although history will continue to question it,” she said.

The former secretary of state said she believes “in the rule of law” and if there’s evidence that Trump should be investigated after he leaves office, he should be.

Clinton also blamed Facebook for her loss in 2016.

“Facebook has to be held accountable because they trafficked in conspiracy, they trafficked in misinformation, they trafficked in Russian disinformation,” she said.

“And they’ve got to be held accountable because we’re gonna have another election, and everybody should know what’s at stake and then cast their vote accordingly.”

Clinton claimed she would also have done a much better job at handling the coronavirus pandemic than Trump has.

“I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” she said. “So I know I would have done a better job.”

