Hillary Clinton Ramps Up Divisive Rhetoric in Final Election Day Plea – ‘Radicalism, Bigotry, and Corruption’

Hillary Clinton offered voters a message of division on Election Day as she attacked the Trump administration and praised female candidates for office.

Clinton, who last month admitted, “I’d like to be president,” sent off a series of tweets about the election.

“For the past two years, we’ve watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values. Today, we say enough. But we won’t just vote against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption today,” she tweeted.

But we won’t just vote against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption today. We’ll vote for fantastic candidates all over the country—including a historic number of women—who want to raise wages, fight for justice, and help more people get health care. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018

“We’ll vote for fantastic candidates all over the country — including a historic number of women — who want to raise wages, fight for justice, and help more people get health care. If they win, they’ll do great things for America. Let’s exercise our birthright as Americans today, put those people in office, and continue the hard work of saving our democracy,” she also tweeted.

Clinton aide Philippe Raines sought to make the first national election since Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race a national verdict on Trump.

“It’s not you vs Obama. It’s not you vs Hillary. It’s you and your accidental two years vs America’s first 240 years. It’s the first time since Nov 8 2016 the entire nation will render judgement on you. You’re f—ed,” he wrote in a message directed to the president on Twitter.

Eric Trump on Tuesday said that a referendum on his father would show that the president has made the country stronger.

“His name is not on the ballot, but America is winning,” he said on “Fox & Friends.” “We’re winning with everything right now.”

The president has “made America the greatest country in the world,” Eric Trump said.

“If that army of Trump gets out there today, we win,” he said. “This country is winning. I mean, we are winning. … Our country is doing awesome.”

In an Op-Ed for Fox News, Lauren DeBellis Appell, former assistant communications director for the Senate Republican Policy Committee, said Clinton’s reliance on gender-based voting is wrong.

“The problem was that Clinton ran a gender-based campaign that wrongly assumed women would blindly follow their chromosomes into the voting booth, no questions asked. But women are smarter than that,” she said.

Appell said that if Clinton is using the 2018 elections as a first step in a political comeback, she needs to take a different approach.

“Clinton has already lost twice in her presidential campaigns. If she wants to run again, she’s going to have some serious fence-mending to do for the last two years of insults she’s been hurling at people, particularly women, who didn’t vote for her,” she wrote.

