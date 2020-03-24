SECTIONS
Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

Hillary Clinton speaks during a visit to Swansea University in Wales on Nov. 15, 2019.Matthew Horwood / Getty Images"Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse," Hillary Clinton said in a tweet. (Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published March 24, 2020 at 12:32pm
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and told her Twitter followers to ignore his guidance.

“Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday morning in reference to the man who defeated her in the 2016 election.

Clinton’s remark was a jab at the president for temporarily removing his protective glasses and looking up at the sky during an August 2017 solar eclipse.

Trump had taken off the glasses momentarily and looked up and pointed to the sky as one of the staffers shouted, “don’t look,” The Hill reported at the time.

He put his protective glasses back on and watched as the eclipse reached its apex.

Twitter users were quick to offer retorts to Clinton’s “advice” not to follow Trump’s guidance.

“Must make you feel worse that you lost to that man,” Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi tweeted.

A user named Wendie Thompson tweeted, “You’re never going to be President.”

“Please do not take medical advice from a woman who’s obsessed with losing an election,” political comedian Tim Young tweeted.

This is not the first time Clinton has criticized the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 12 tweet, she wrote that the president should provide free testing, fee waivers, emergency sick leave, quarantines, cancellations and “giving a damn.”

The former secretary of state also said Trump was “turning to racist rhetoric” — apparently a reference to his use of the term “Chinese virus” for the coronavirus — to take attention away from his “failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on.”

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis,” Clinton tweeted.

“Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it.”

