Hillary Clinton Responds to Reports She Could Be Bloomberg's Vice President Pick: 'Oh, No'

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she is not interested in being former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s running mate should he become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“Oh, no!” Clinton said, when queried on the subject during a trip to Puerto Rico. “I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out.”

“I will support whoever the nominee is because I think for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee added.

Clinton’s denial came following a story published on Drudge Report over the weekend claiming Bloomberg was considering the former secretary of state for the No. 2 slot on his ticket.

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force,” editor Matt Drudge said on his website.

Clinton did not entirely close the door when asked by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month if she would be willing to accept the vice presidential nomination.

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Clinton answered.

“But no, probably no.”

“I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” she added.

The RealClearPolitics average of national polls currently shows Bloomberg to be in third place, but rising rapidly.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads the field at 28.3 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 17.6 percent and Bloomberg with 15.9 percent.

On Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump accused Bloomberg of working in cahoots with the Democratic Party to deny Sanders the nomination.

“Mini [Mike] is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination,” Trump tweeted.

“They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

…..Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

The Democratic Party changed its debate qualification rules last month, allowing Bloomberg to participate in Wednesday night’s face-off in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg replied to Trump, “Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?”

Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly? https://t.co/HOnHap4QdL — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

The president responded, “Mini Mike. No.”

“I would rather run against you!”

