SECTIONS
News
Print

Hillary Clinton Responds to Reports She Could Be Bloomberg's Vice President Pick: 'Oh, No'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published February 19, 2020 at 8:17am
Print

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she is not interested in being former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s running mate should he become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“Oh, no!” Clinton said, when queried on the subject during a trip to Puerto Rico. “I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out.”

“I will support whoever the nominee is because I think for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee added.

Clinton’s denial came following a story published on Drudge Report over the weekend claiming Bloomberg was considering the former secretary of state for the No. 2 slot on his ticket.

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force,” editor Matt Drudge said on his website.

Clinton did not entirely close the door when asked by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month if she would be willing to accept the vice presidential nomination.

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Clinton answered.

“But no, probably no.”

Do you think Hillary Clinton would be willing to run as vice president?

“I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” she added.

The RealClearPolitics average of national polls currently shows Bloomberg to be in third place, but rising rapidly.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads the field at 28.3 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 17.6 percent and Bloomberg with 15.9 percent.

On Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump accused Bloomberg of working in cahoots with the Democratic Party to deny Sanders the nomination.

“Mini [Mike] is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination,” Trump tweeted.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Bashes Bill That Seeks To Block Transgender Athletes from Dominating Girls' Sports

“They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

The Democratic Party changed its debate qualification rules last month, allowing Bloomberg to participate in Wednesday night’s face-off in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg replied to Trump, “Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?”

The president responded, “Mini Mike. No.”

“I would rather run against you!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Jesse Watters on Obama Taking Credit for Trump Economy: 'You Didn't Build That, Barack'
New Poll Shows Tight Head-to-Head Races Between Trump and Top 2020 Democrats
Trump Perfectly Explains Why He Keeps Tweeting Despite Making Barr's Job Harder
Hillary Clinton Responds to Reports She Could Be Bloomberg's Vice President Pick: 'Oh, No'
George Soros Pushes Wild Conspiracy Theory About a Deal Between Trump and Zuckerberg
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×