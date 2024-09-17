Hillary Clinton Responds to Second Trump Assassination Attempt by Blaming the Victim

In a career that’s splashed a stain across American politics for more than three decades, Hillary Clinton has rarely made herself, or her fans, look worse.

The woman whose lies tried to destroy President Donald Trump’s time in the White House used a public appearance Monday to blame Trump for his reaction to violent attempts to end his life.

And her liberal audience laughed — and lapped it up.

In an interview Monday in Washington to promote her new book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” the former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic nominee for president weighed in on Sunday’s foiled assassination attempt on Trump in Florida with words that offered lip service to the idea that violence has no place in politics — but then effectively accused Trump of stoking the violence himself.

Clinton was speaking after journalist Katie Couric asked for her reaction to a social media post Trump published on Monday that declared that leftist rhetoric “has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.”

The words are objectively true — and any American who hasn’t been in a coma in over the past decade knows it.

But truth has never been one of Hillary’s top concerns.

“It is so regrettable that the former president would take what is a genuinely terrible event — someone stalking a former president and current candidate — and turn it into, as he did with that tweet that you just read, a political attack on his opposition and literally everybody else who does not support him.

“It really does come down, once again, to everything — everything — that he talks about is about himself.”

But as bad as that was, the run-up was worse, as Clinton listened to Couric’s question, smirking for the audience, and the crowd laughed like they were at a comedy club instead of discussing a man’s attempted murder.

Check out the video here.







“He doesn’t in any way try to reach out to people,” Clinton said. “He’s not interested in representing all of America and all of Americans, and this is just another really regrettable incident of that.”

A rational observer might conclude this is “another really regrettable incident” of Clinton proving she will stop at nothing to destroy the man who defeated her in the 2016 presidential election.

It was the Clinton campaign, remember, that was behind the so-called Steele dossier — the farrago of lies and distortions that formed the basis of the “Russia collusion” hoax that dogged, and almost destroyed, Trump’s presidency.

She has spent years as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, clearly still nursing a grudge over his upset victory that shocked the world.

And now she greets news that a gunman has been stopped from killing Trump for the second time in two months by turning it into another opportunity for a “two-minute hate” drill with her liberal audience laughing along.

“If he were really a leader, he should be doing what he can to calm the waters, not try to just continue to throw red meat out there to get people riled up,” Clinton told Couric.

And what, exactly, was Clinton doing to “calm the waters” during her interview in D.C. on Monday?

Worse than nothing — she was mocking the victim of an assassination plot for pointing his finger at the leaders of the American left — the real authors of political violence in the country.

Hillary has been a familiar feature in American politics since her husband won the presidency in 1992 and has long since built a career in her own right.

Unfortunately for Clinton, that familiarity is exactly why she lost the 2016 race. She’s spent decades proving that she can’t be trusted, despises Trump, and has nothing but contempt for the large part of the electorate that doesn’t agree with her.

But rarely has she made herself look worse.

