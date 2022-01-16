A couple of inconvenient truths have become apparent over the past few weeks. The first is that, unfortunately for Democrats, Hillary Clinton might really be the best the party can do in 2024.

And the second is that she is one of the most unlikeable political figures in U.S. history, even among liberals.

We’ve been hearing from Hillary more often than usual lately. Perhaps it’s because she’s acutely aware that she may soon find relevance on the national stage again.

Finally, as pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council president Andrew Stein did last week in a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed, someone has said it out loud.

That was all the push the former presidential candidate needed to weigh in after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced their opposition to ending the filibuster, thus obliterating any chance of passing “votings rights” legislation.

Clinton took to Twitter and invoked the late, great Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Jr. said: “I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice, and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.” This is a subtweet. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2022

Her tweet ran right smack into a buzz saw.

shut up shut up shut up https://t.co/Mq8MYLxNqj — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) January 14, 2022

Girl if you don’t keep King’s name out your mouth! 🙄 Also this is a self-burn. https://t.co/h0llffMjZt — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) January 14, 2022

Sis this is about you! https://t.co/vbkQTeHbbj — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) January 14, 2022

But it’s this Twitter user who really has Clinton’s number:

It’s obvious that not even the left wants her back.

She’d be even worse this time around. For one thing, Bill Clinton, who was an asset during his wife’s 2016 run, has fallen from grace since then. As a result of the recent focus on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the former president has become a liability.

Additionally, she would be forced to explain why she framed former President Donald Trump as an agent of Russia in a devious plot that led to a two-year special counsel investigation that crippled his administration and harmed America.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reminded us of what we’ve been missing over the past five years in a segment called “Here Comes Hillary.”

From the moment she burst onto the national political stage in 1992 through her dramatic loss in the 2016 presidential race, this power-hungry, unscrupulous woman has dominated American politics. That’s a quarter of a century.

Please go away.

