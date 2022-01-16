Share
Hillary Clinton Ripped to Shreds on Twitter After Using MLK Quote to Attack Manchin, Sinema

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 16, 2022 at 7:17am
A couple of inconvenient truths have become apparent over the past few weeks. The first is that, unfortunately for Democrats, Hillary Clinton might really be the best the party can do in 2024.

And the second is that she is one of the most unlikeable political figures in U.S. history, even among liberals.

We’ve been hearing from Hillary more often than usual lately. Perhaps it’s because she’s acutely aware that she may soon find relevance on the national stage again.

Finally, as pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council president Andrew Stein did last week in a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed, someone has said it out loud.

That was all the push the former presidential candidate needed to weigh in after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced their opposition to ending the filibuster, thus obliterating any chance of passing “votings rights” legislation.

Clinton took to Twitter and invoked the late, great Martin Luther King Jr.

Her tweet ran right smack into a buzz saw.

But it’s this Twitter user who really has Clinton’s number:

It’s obvious that not even the left wants her back.

She’d be even worse this time around. For one thing, Bill Clinton, who was an asset during his wife’s 2016 run, has fallen from grace since then. As a result of the recent focus on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the former president has become a liability.

Additionally, she would be forced to explain why she framed former President Donald Trump as an agent of Russia in a devious plot that led to a two-year special counsel investigation that crippled his administration and harmed America.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reminded us of what we’ve been missing over the past five years in a segment called “Here Comes Hillary.”

From the moment she burst onto the national political stage in 1992 through her dramatic loss in the 2016 presidential race, this power-hungry, unscrupulous woman has dominated American politics. That’s a quarter of a century.

Please go away.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
