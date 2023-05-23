What Hillary Clinton Said About Biden's Age Is Not Good News for Him

I have a confession to make: I miss the good ol’ Hillary Clinton.

In her winter years, Hillary has lost a bit of edge that made her, if not likable or a purveyor of sound policy, at least useful to Republicans. The lies are less brazen, the evasive language is less obvious, and — perhaps most importantly — the number of Democrats she’s been throwing under buses has markedly decreased.

Gone are the days when, as secretary of State, Clinton tossed then-national security advisor Susan Rice to the Sunday-show wolves after the Benghazi attack to lie and claim it was all the result of an obscure YouTube video that insulted Muslims. It’s been the better part of a decade since Clinton helped ensure then-Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz took the fall for the DNC email leak. And — can you believe it? — it’s been six years since Clinton blamed Barack Obama for her 2016 loss in her memoir “What Happened,” saying he should have done more to emphasize the (almost entirely chimerical) role Russian interference played in the election.

But guess what? For one day only, the old Hillary was back — and she was busy tossing President Joe Biden under every Greyhound leaving the Port Authority bus terminal.

Granted, it wasn’t top Hillary form, considering she gave Biden a few backhanded compliments — but, during her appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, she told the crowd “people have every right to consider” the president’s advanced age.

Clinton’s remarks came after the moderator, Financial Times editor Edward Luce, asked about Biden’s stair-stumble at the G7 Summit in Japan.

Stair remains undefeated for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/EwHSjKIByh — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 19, 2023

“Now, there was that heart stopping moment where he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Luce said of the incident. “He didn’t use the railings. Jill wasn’t there with him. Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?”

A good Democrat would have said: Of course not! Joe is a spry 80. Or 90. Whatever he is. He barely looks a day over 60! And, mark his word as a Biden, he can complete the task before him.

This, however, is Hillary Clinton, so that’s definitely not what she said.

“Well, I mean, it’s a concern for anyone. And we’ve had presidents who’ve fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Clinton said.

“But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it.”

“But he has this great saying, and I think he’s right,” Clinton continued.

“Don’t judge him by running against the Almighty, but against the alternative. And I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run. He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done.”

She went on to note that Biden didn’t “get the credit yet that he deserves for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff.”

“So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he … can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.”

But, you know, if he really is too old, there’s a young-ish 75-year-old former first lady and secretary of State more than happy to fill the role. Just sayin’, everyone!

Granted, I don’t think that Hillary is going to make another run for office, considering she’s about as likable as athlete’s foot and losing to Donald Trump has kept many Democrats at arm’s length: They respect Hillary, but who wants to be seen with the woman who was doing victory laps just before she got trounced?

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

And leave it to Clinton to provide another backhanded compliment in picking the weakest argument for voting for Biden there is: His opponent isn’t God. Yes, but his opponent, no matter who it is, isn’t responsible for the following: runaway inflation, the Afghanistan withdrawal, weakness in Ukraine and Taiwan, letting a Chinese spy balloon overfly much of the continental United States, trying to popularize the phrase “ultra-MAGA,” skyrocketing deficits, an attempted vaccine mandate, an ongoing attempt to forgive hundreds of billions in student debt at the expense of those who paid it off or didn’t take it in the first place, and other miscellaneous faux pas that voters are going to remember — in addition to the president’s senescence.

Not only that, but highlighting Biden’s age plays into the (not entirely implausible — and, in fact, very probable) notion that he’s not the one running things at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. This, after all, does not seem like a man ready to serve another four years in the White House:

Reporter: “Mr. President are you running again?” … Biden actually falls asleep in interview with MSDNC pic.twitter.com/GLahHcSEWu — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 22, 2022

Joe Biden can’t remember the name of his secretary of defense (again), so he calls him the “secretary of the military” — then almost calls him “Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/lfLJarNHjd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2023

“Are you at all concerned, as President Trump said, we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?” “We have to take care of the cure that will make the problem worse no matter what” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/VylTvzO3Tw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 24, 2020

But, of course, a good Democrat would take one for the team and tell you not to believe your lying eyes and ears. However, the only team Hillary Clinton belongs to is her own. To quote William Clay, Hillary has always had no permanent friends, only permanent interests — and even she can see the obvious.

Mind you, she’s right for once. Voters should have heeded Biden’s age in 2020 and should consider it a giant red flag in 2024. Beyond that, though, it’s good to see ol’ Hills back in tip-top under-bus-throwing form again, if perhaps just for a day.

