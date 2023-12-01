Share
Hillary Clinton 'Shamed' Out of Columbia University Building: 'You Can't Hide!'

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 1, 2023 at 6:49am
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was once again hounded by pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University on Wednesday.

Clinton is a professor of international and public affairs at the Ivy League school in New York.

A video posted to social media by Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine showed the former senator, first lady and secretary of state being confronted by demonstrators as she walked through Columbia’s International Affairs Building.

Protesters were chanting slogans including, “Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide, you are supporting genocide,” and, “Take our demands.”

Fox News noted the demonstrators, many wearing masks, also directed heat toward Clinton’s co-instructor, Keren Yarhi-Milo, the dean of the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs and its Adlai E. Stevenson professor of international relations.

“Can’t you see you are supporting genocide?” the protesters chanted at her and Clinton.

They also yelled out “Shame on you! Shame on you!” and “Columbia has blood on its hands!”

Clinton and Yarhi-Milo teach a class titled “Inside the Situation Room.”

The class description says the course “employs insights from diverse academic fields – including political psychology, domestic politics, and international relations – and the direct experience of high-level principals in the room to understand the key factors which underpin a nation’s most crucial decisions.”

School officials said they support their students’ right to protest.

“We continue to support our students who wish to express themselves through respectful speech while at the same time we fulfill our responsibility to maintain the core activities of our school. Today was a good example of balancing these principles,” the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs said in a statement to Fox News.

According to the Washington Examiner, there were about 30 protesters in the hallways confronting Clinton.

This is not the first time she has faced protesters at Columbia.

A large group of Clinton’s students staged a walkout of her class on Nov. 1 and then joined about 300 students outside who were angry that the former secretary of state had vocally sided with Israel in the wake of the brutal assault on the Jewish state by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

At the end of October, Clinton spoke in favor of Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas and refused to call for a cease-fire, saying those calling for a cease-fire in Gaza “do not understand Hamas.”

“It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time there was a cease-fire in effect rebuilding their armaments … to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis,” she explained.

Clinton was also beset by a protester at an event in Houston on Oct. 27. A man interrupted her appearance in support of Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and demanded that she answer for her husband’s connections to now-deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
