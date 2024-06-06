Hillary Clinton Shares Extremely Insensitive D-Day Post, Limits Comments to Hide from Outrage
It’s not every day that a Clinton reaches a new low, but here we are.
Hillary Clinton commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion Thursday with a post that equated the Allies’ fight against Nazi Germany to the Democrats’ upcoming battle against former President Donald Trump for the White House.
“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” the twice-failed presidential candidate and former secretary of state posted to X.
“This November, all we have to do is vote,” she added.
With her usual lack of scruples, Clinton used the solemn occasion to recycle the Democrats’ tired Trump-as-Hitler comparison that has been around since the 2016 presidential campaign.
(Ironically, that election proved Clinton to be so distasteful to voters that they’d choose the guy they were told was literally Hiter as a better alternative to her.)
This comparison between the heroic 1944 operation and the upcoming presidential election is clearly not something that mainstream Americans appreciate.
So, being experienced in wiping incriminating digital information, Clinton limited post replies to eliminate the possibility of blowback for such a statement.
It didn’t help as many shared her post with remarks of their own expressing the disgust and outrage elicited by swamp dwellers like Clinton who use the occasion for political fodder.
What an enormously stupid and vile comment. Trump is not Hitler. And voting is not storming a beach under a hail of machine-gun fire to free millions from the tyranny of the Nazis. https://t.co/4SM5u62XKz
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2024
“How can they be so tone deaf?”
The communist doesn’t share any of your values. To the elite communists, America is just a bank vault to be looted. To the street communists, it’s an evil to be destroyed.
Nothing stirs in these people when they see patriotism. https://t.co/5etKx10Dqh
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 6, 2024
Hillary Clinton compares Trump and his voters to Nazis on D-Day. They really do hate you. https://t.co/GyWChK9lhR
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 6, 2024
In 2016 you attempted to undo everything they fought for by partnering with Fusion GPS to launder discredited oppo in the press, and merchandise it into surveillance warrants on enemies through FISA. Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today they’d slam this. https://t.co/tdF3JcfQBH
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 6, 2024
And also throw all your political opponents in prison https://t.co/xDu2HFc47c
— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 6, 2024
Clinton’s post was insensitive on many levels, not the least of which is diminishing the historical significance of the sacrifice the Greatest Generation made during the Normandy Invasion.
More than 160,000 Allied forces stormed into France during the invasion, and 9,000 of those soldiers were killed or wounded in just the first day of the operation, according to the Department of Defense.
It marked the beginning of the end for Hitler, the Third Reich, and the Axis powers, but not before as many as 80 million lives were lost worldwide.
Our brave boys ran toward the gunfire, the bombs, and the sober reality of certain death that awaited many of them on foreign shores, all so they could protect the way of life and the people they loved so much.
Rather than give this day its due reverence, Clinton used it as another opportunity to run the same play from the same ragged playbook she has been using against Trump for years.
It’s clear that Trump isn’t Hitler and that he doesn’t hate democracy — especially when compared to the party that forced medical procedures on Americans, locked them in their homes, and is now attempting to jail the opponent.
But that doesn’t matter to Clinton because she sees everything through the lens of what’s going to harm Trump.
She has no problem with such an egregious exploitation of a great moment in American history as long as she gets another opportunity to take a potshot at Trump.
Clinton’s entire legacy is marked by one disgraceful low after another, yet she still managed to reach a new shameful depth this time — and perhaps that will be the only thing history finds remarkable about her.
