Hillary Clinton Did a Shot with Celebrity Host Days Before His Positive COVID-19 Test

Hillary Clinton appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” days before the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen revealed the test results in a Friday Instagram post.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

Clinton appeared on Cohen’s show on March 5 (the episode was filmed March 4) to promote the “Hillary” documentary series streaming on Hulu.

Cohen asked Clinton about her tenure as first lady and about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, The Washington Post reported.

The most memorable moment of the show was when Clinton did a “shotski” — a shot taken off of a ski — with Cohen and former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley.

Are you worried about being an asymptomatic carrier? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 24% (275 Votes) 76% (890 Votes)

As a talk show host, Cohen has a lot of contact with celebrities like Clinton, and it is possible he has been an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier throughout the month, as his last episode was filmed March 12.

The 51-year-old had planned on hosting a home-edition of “Watch What Happens Live” this Sunday, but will now focus on recovering, Nexstar reported.

According to Dr. Shruti Gohil of the University of California Irvine Medical Center, asymptomatic carriers can be infectious for 14 days.

“Once you acquire the illness, you may be infectious to other people for up to 14 days,” she told LAist.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19, Falls into High-Risk Category: Report

“Now, those who are asymptomatic may not know when Day 1 starts to start counting to Day 14.”

Gohil added that asymptomatic carriers can spread the virus if they share things like drinks and utensils with other people, which is why people are encouraged to practice social distancing.

“That is the reason why we’re doing this, not so much because coronavirus is in and of itself so dangerous to the vast majority of patients,” she said. “It’s more that [cutting] its circulation by common sense strategies like this will go far.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that while COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily in the community, people who show symptoms of the virus are currently thought to be the most contagious.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.