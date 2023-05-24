Hillary Clinton Takes Shot at Ron DeSantis After 2024 Speculation Heats Up on Twitter

With Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly poised to announce a run for the White House in 2024, failed Democratic presidential Hillary Clinton attacked him on social media Tuesday.

Clinton issued a tweet piggybacking on the NAACP’s travel advisory for the state related to DeSantis’ battle against the teaching of critical race theory and LGBT indoctrination of children.

In a news release Saturday, the organization claimed the Sunshine State is “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Clinton shared headlines about that and the governor’s clashes with Disney, saying, “Ron DeSantis’s ultra-MAGA Florida isn’t safe for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or even multi-billion dollar corporations.”

Ron DeSantis’s ultra-MAGA Florida isn’t safe for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or even multi-billion dollar corporations. pic.twitter.com/1sxKM5W9ol — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2023

Comments on the tweet were disabled, but since when has such a thing stopped Twitter users from having their say?

“This is really the attack left wingers are going with? That Florida, which has gained over a million new residents since Ron Desantis became governor, isn’t safe for minorities or gay people? Does anyone actually believe this? The lies just keep getting crazier,” OutKick’s Clay Travis tweeted.

This is really the attack left wingers are going with? That Florida, which has gained over a million new residents since Ron Desantis became governor, isn’t safe for minorities or gay people? Does anyone actually believe this? The lies just keep getting crazier. https://t.co/HcfM6jjlXd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2023

Oh man is she bad at this https://t.co/VU10D4PIiu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 23, 2023

If Hillary doesn’t like Ron DeSantis then he must be pretty amazing… and as the Governor of Florida, he has been. Biggly. 🐊 #WhatILearnedToday #PutThatInYourPipe https://t.co/BYJrjemk6V — Bob Loblaw 🇺🇸 (@BobLoblaw555) May 23, 2023

Clinton did little to help the Democrats’ likely 2024 nominee over the weekend at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington.

Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked her about a moment President Joe Biden almost fell during his recent trip to Japan, according to The Hill.

“Well, I mean, it’s a concern for anyone. And we’ve had presidents who’ve fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Clinton said.

“But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it,” she said.

Hillary Clinton tosses Biden Regime down the stairs when asked if Biden is too old: “His age is an issue and people have every right to consider it.” pic.twitter.com/jcOFdsfarH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2023



With DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary polls, Mark Penn, a former pollster for Clinton, recently used an Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal as a platform for giving the governor some advice.

“I wouldn’t normally give advice to a Republican candidate, but someone has to stop Donald Trump from regaining the presidency, and I wouldn’t count on President Biden to do it given his low job-approval rating and widespread doubts about his fitness,” Penn wrote.

“To get back in the game, Mr. DeSantis has to put cultural issues to the side and run on character, competence and common sense,” he said.

“He has the strong character of a family man who cares for his wife, a cancer survivor; the energetic competence of an accomplished governor; and the common sense to campaign on such issues as a balanced budget, a workable immigration system, crime policies that target criminals and improve policing, and programs that reduce the size of government,” Penn wrote, citing assets he said DeSantis should focus upon.

In the hours before his presidential campaign begins, @RonDeSantis is being attacked by… Disney

ACLU

NAACP

Hillary Clinton

The DNC

Joe Biden

American Bridge Tells you all you need to know about how effective he is, and who they truly fear. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 24, 2023

The governor was expected to announce his presidential campaign Wednesday evening during an interview with Twitter owner Elon Musk on the social media platform.

