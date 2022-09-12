During the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the U.S., Hillary Clinton lamented that we aren’t united as a country even as she went on to attack Americans who disagree with her left-wing politics.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, the former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and first lady, waxed poetic over how we came together in the aftermath of the attacks by organized groups of Islamists who killed nearly 3,000 Americans here in our homeland but she also lamented that we have lost that camaraderie.

“We were able to come together as a country at that really terrible time, we put aside differences. I wish we could find ways of doing that again,” Clinton said on CNN’s “State of the Union” show.

Clinton went on to recall taking a flight over the wreckage of the World Trade Center and how she voiced her support for then-President George W. Bush as the nation came together in the wake of those vicious attacks.

She praised Bush for extending $20 billion in federal funds to help rebuild. She remembered that when she asked Bush for the money, his reply was, “You got it. And he was good to his word.”

But making the lie to her hopes for unity, Clinton instantly used that theme to attack former President Donald Trump and the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and said they want to use violence to achieve political goals.

Swinging from being sad that America is not united today like it was in 2001, Clinton did her very best to sow further division by attacking her political opponents.

She insisted that 9/11 reminded us “about how important it is to try and deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals.”

She then went on to equate Republicans to the al-Qaeda terrorists who murdered so many Americans, saying that today a “very vocal, very powerful, very determined minority who wants to impose their views on the rest of us. It’s time for everybody, regardless of party, to say no, that’s not who we are as America.”

Hillary’s comments are far from the only ones from Democrats attempting to foment greater division in the U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris also jumped on the theme that Republicans are as bad as Islamist extremists by telling NBC’s Chuck Todd that the MAGA movement is “very dangerous” and “very harmful” and that it “makes us weaker,” Fox News reported.

“The rest of the world — like to any role model — watches what we do to see if it matches up with what we say,” Harris continued. “So, we look at the fact that there are 11 people right now running for Secretary of State — the keepers of the integrity of the voting system in their state — who are election deniers.”

“You couple that with people who hold some of the highest elected offices in our country who refuse to condemn an insurrection on Jan. 6,” she said. “And I think what it sends is a signal that causes people to question, ‘Hey is America still valuing what they talk about?’ which is the integrity of democracies which means protecting rule of law and the sanctity of these systems. And speaking up when they are attacked.”

The vice president is a piker, though compared to the hate and division her boss, President Joe Biden, sowed in his speech delivered in Philadelphia last week.

Biden’s speech supposedly defining the “soul of the nation,” was really little else but a 2024 campaign speech aimed at destroying former President Donald Trump and castigating all 74 million of his 2020 voters as dangerous “extremists” out to destroy American democracy, essentially declaring war on half the country.

Biden particularly excoriated “MAGA Republicans” — supporters of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and called them a threat to the country saying, “equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.”

But attacks on Republicans are far from the only ways left-wing Democrats are dividing America. They also seek to separate us by gender, by sexual orientation, by race, religion and any manner of other categories to “other” us into separate grievance groups pitted at odds with all others so the left can maintain greater power over us.

It is nearly impossible to come together as a country when the left is so busy separating us from each other. And sadly, even as she claimed to value unity, with her interview, Hillary proved that the only unity Democrats want is full political agreement. Anything short of that they will call “insurrection.”

