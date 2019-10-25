Hillary Clinton Uses Elijah Cummings' Funeral To Attack Trump by Comparing Him to 'Corrupt Leadership of King Ahab'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave a eulogy for the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died last week at the age of 68.

But in praising the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Clinton couldn’t resist taking a clear shot at President Donald Trump.

Clinton’s speech, delivered at Cummings’ church in Baltimore, was full of references to the Bible.

A common theme throughout her talk was comparisons between Cummings and the Prophet Elijah from the Old Testament of the Bible, who tried to turn the people of Israel back to God, particularly after they started worshiping an idol called Baal.

“It is no coincidence, is it, that Elijah Cummings shared a name with an Old Testament prophet, whose name meant, in Hebrew, ‘The Lord is my God,’ and who used the power and the wisdom that God gave him to uphold the moral law that all people are subject to, and because of all people are equal,” Clinton said.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven. But he also prayed and worked for healing,” she added.

Clinton then appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at Trump.

“Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” Clinton said of Cummings, prompting cheers from the audience.

Hillary Clinton on Elijah Cummings: “Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven—but he also prayed and worked for healing… “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.” https://t.co/TlLvHGtkbL pic.twitter.com/U5bOMx2jhh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 25, 2019

In the Bible, King Ahab and Queen Jezebel were the wicked leaders of Israel who led the people of God astray.

Nationalizing the worship of Baal wasn’t good enough for those leaders, particularly Jezebel, who sought out prophets of God throughout the land so she could put them to death.

Clinton was apparently trying to draw a comparison between the Prophet Elijah’s fearless criticism of Ahab and Jezebel, and Cummings’ work to investigate Trump.

While he was still alive, Cummings, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was a key Democratic figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Trump, for his part, had a gracious response to the death of his political opponent.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” the president tweeted last week.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

