Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Hillary Clinton Weighs In on Biden Campaign Manager Calling Republicans 'A Bunch of F***ers'

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 17, 2020 at 5:37pm
P Share Print

Hillary Clinton, the Democrat who called Donald Trump supporters “deplorables,” apparently has no problem at all with Joe Biden’s campaign manager calling Republicans something even worse.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager and his pick for White House deputy chief of staff, offered a profane summary of Republicans in an interview with Glamour published Tuesday.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible,” she said.

She then depicted unity as more of an ephemeral concept than an actual policy.

“But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too,” O’Malley Dillon said.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Hands Trump Temporary Win Over Blue States

The campaign manager’s portrayal of Republicans prompted many Twitter users to express their indignation at O’Malley Dillon.

The outrage compelled failed Democratic presidential candidate Clinton to imply Republicans had no reason to be affronted.

“People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” she tweeted Thursday.

But many did not give Clinton the last word.

RELATED: Arizona Rep. Calls for Special Session To Deal with County Supervisors Who Rejected Dominion Machine Subpoena

During a “Fox & Friends” interview on Thursday, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said O’Malley Dillon’s remark shows that Biden’s charade of unity was simply designed to fool voters.

Do you truly believe that the Joe Biden campaign was ever really about "unity"?

“Part of the theme of the Biden campaign is that they are saving the soul of the nation. And what are they saving it from? From Republicans, from conservatives, from Trump. So there you are implying that everyone you say you want to unify with has destroyed the soul of the nation. This is unacceptable to Americans in general,” Bruce said.

The commentator argued that President Trump’s campaign was about giving a voice to Americans overlooked by insider and elitist politicians.

“They have had no respect for the average individual who wakes up, goes to work, doesn’t wear hair gel, gets their fingernails dirty during the week,” Bruce said. “They can’t stand that idea that you actually have to maybe shower a couple of times a day because of the nature of your work … they want you to learn to code. This is the entire elitist attitude. It’s not good for the nation.

“Besides, it’s not just hypocrisy, it’s lying. And if they are willing to say this, if this is their attitude towards half of the population … how do you think that’s going to translate into governance? It’s not good news.”

According to Politico, O’Malley Dillon backtracked amid the social media controversy, saying Thursday, “I used some words that I probably could have chosen better.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Arizona Rep. Calls for Special Session To Deal with County Supervisors Who Rejected Dominion Machine Subpoena
Trump Takes Action Against Firm Accused of Helping Rig Venezuelan Elections
China Expert Picked To Lead Pentagon Board Purged by Trump
Expert Behind Michigan County Audit Warns New Info Coming from State Will 'Drastically Change the Playing Field'
Second Award-Winning NYT Work Hit with Scandal, Paper Issues a Retraction
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×