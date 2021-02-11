Hillary Clinton weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and said that the only way he will not be convicted is because the jury will be made up of his “co-conspirators. “

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” the former secretary of state tweeted Wednesday.

“It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

Six Republican senators sided with Democrats on Tuesday to allow Trump’s Senate impeachment trial to proceed, according to Fox News.

However, conviction on the article of impeachment would require 67 votes, which means 17 Republicans must join the 50 Democrats in the Senate.

The article of impeachment against Trump has charged him with “incitement of insurrection.”

“Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” the article reads.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

During his trial, Democrats have pointed to Trump’s tweets questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election as well as his words at a rally on the day of the Capitol incursion as evidence.

In 2016, Clinton and her team discussed challenging the election results after Trump won 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232.

“I don’t know if there’s any legal constitutional way to do that. I think you can raise questions,” Clinton told NPR at the time.

She added that she “wouldn’t rule” out questioning the legitimacy of the election if the intelligence community learned Russia had interfered.

A Clinton adviser also supported a push from members of the Electoral College to receive an intelligence briefing on the election prior to certifying the election results.

“The bipartisan electors’ letter raises very grave issues involving our national security,” Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement, according to NPR.

“Electors have a solemn responsibility under the Constitution and we support their efforts to have their questions addressed.”

A group of election lawyers also urged Clinton to call for a recount in three swing states, according to New York magazine.

