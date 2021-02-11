Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Hillary Clinton Weighs In on Trump Impeachment Trial with Inflammatory 'Co-Conspirators' Claim

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 11, 2021 at 10:17am
Mewe Share P Share

Hillary Clinton weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and said that the only way he will not be convicted is because the jury will be made up of his “co-conspirators. “

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” the former secretary of state tweeted Wednesday.

“It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

TRENDING: Authorities Declare 100-Car Pileup in Texas a 'Mass Casualty' Event

Six Republican senators sided with Democrats on Tuesday to allow Trump’s Senate impeachment trial to proceed, according to Fox News.

However, conviction on the article of impeachment would require 67 votes, which means 17 Republicans must join the 50 Democrats in the Senate.

The article of impeachment against Trump has charged him with “incitement of insurrection.”

“Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” the article reads.

Do you think Clinton is a hypocrite?

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

During his trial, Democrats have pointed to Trump’s tweets questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election as well as his words at a rally on the day of the Capitol incursion as evidence.

In 2016, Clinton and her team discussed challenging the election results after Trump won 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232.

“I don’t know if there’s any legal constitutional way to do that. I think you can raise questions,” Clinton told NPR at the time.

She added that she “wouldn’t rule” out questioning the legitimacy of the election if the intelligence community learned Russia had interfered.

RELATED: The Real Reason Harris, Clinton and Others Wore Purple at Inauguration

A Clinton adviser also supported a push from members of the Electoral College to receive an intelligence briefing on the election prior to certifying the election results.

“The bipartisan electors’ letter raises very grave issues involving our national security,” Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement, according to NPR.

“Electors have a solemn responsibility under the Constitution and we support their efforts to have their questions addressed.”

A group of election lawyers also urged Clinton to call for a recount in three swing states, according to New York magazine.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Hillary Clinton Weighs In on Trump Impeachment Trial with Inflammatory 'Co-Conspirators' Claim
'Star Wars' Star Fired by Disney Subsidiary for Allegedly 'Abhorrent' Social Media Posts
CDC Officially Endorses Double Masking
Georgia Prosecutors Open Criminal Investigation of Donald Trump
Producer Provides Harrowing Update as Rush Limbaugh Misses Show
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×