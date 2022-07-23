Hillary Clinton Will Be Fuming When She Finds Out What Was Done to Her at Ivana Trump's Funeral

Even at Ivana Trump’s funeral, those around Trump found a way to take a subtle dig at Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, one of the tributes to the late first wife of former President Donald Trump was a blown-up Vanity Fair cover appearance Ivana made.

Edited out of the picture? A bit of text regarding Hillary Clinton’s designs on the White House.

Ivana Trump died last week at the age of 73 after a fall at her home in Manhattan.

The Czech-born model was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until their divorce in 1992. Despite this, she remained a supporter of her former husband’s presidential ambitions and performance in the White House.

According to People, in a 2020 interview, she said her ex was “pro everything I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He’s achieved so much, especially with immigration.”

She also praised her daughter Ivanka in the same interview.

“I tell you, I think, she’s in the White House every day, you know? She’s next to her father every day. She knows all what is going around,” she said.

“I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She’s smart as hell, she’s beautiful, she’s au courant. How much more you can have?”

One person who likely won’t be the first woman president, however? Hillary Clinton. And, at Ivana’s funeral on Wednesday, they made sure she knew it.

In May of 1992, Ivana appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, along with the caption, “Ivana Be a Star!”

There was something else on the cover, however. Keep in mind, this came in the midst of the 1992 presidential campaign and, by May, Bill Clinton had the Democratic nomination all but wrapped up. Hillary, meanwhile, had taken on a profile that no other political spouse had, touting herself as both a potential future first lady as well as a presidential adviser.

Vanity Fair noted her ambitions on the cover of the “Ivana Be a Star!” issue: “Hillary Clinton: Will she get to the White House with Bill or without him?”

Unless she makes a surprise 2024 run, we now know the answers to those questions: Yes and no. So why even bother including it?

Ivana’s funeral displayed copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover that EDITED OUT Hillary’s name https://t.co/xcfwtfv5F3 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 22, 2022

Ouch.

It’s unclear who had the banner taken off, if anyone. Vanity Fair acknowledged that the text had originally appeared on the cover and that “Photoshop job appears to be the likeliest explanation” why it wasn’t on the edition at the funeral.

However, the magazine said it couldn’t rule out the possibilities that “subscriber editions” were printed without the text or that Ivana had been given a version of the cover that didn’t include it.

It appears like they displayed Ivana Trump’s 1992 Vanity Fair cover at her funeral, but edited out the headline in the bottom-left corner about Hillary Clinton’s White House ambitions. pic.twitter.com/3NrczCn6mv — Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) July 21, 2022

This seemed to irk quite a lot of people. Here’s blue-checkmarked liberal writer Molly Jong-Fast calling the move “odd.”

What an odd thing to do https://t.co/x1lK6usJkt — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 22, 2022

If you didn’t have a blue checkmark, you could apparently get even more vile. Here’s author Matthew Rettenmund wishing Ivana “Good riddance” over the stunt and a random user who tweeted an article about the magazine-cover edit which included an image of the pallbearers at the funeral carrying her coffin out of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Manhattan: “This time they managed to avoid pushing her down the stairs,” the tweet read.

Good riddance: At the funeral of Ivana Trump, her tacky “Vanity Fair” cover was blown up on display — but Hillary Clinton’s name, on the original, had been Photoshopped off. https://t.co/OmYqyqwZ7h pic.twitter.com/3bUB96xZMF — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) July 21, 2022

This time they managed to avoid pushing her down the stairs. https://t.co/WRA8px0TD6 — 𝙑𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙘🖋 (@JbarGarden) July 21, 2022

However, the general reaction from the left was that this was “petty.”

PETTY EXCLUSIVE: Trump Family Photoshopped Hillary Clinton Out Of Ivana’s Funeral — See The Proof https://t.co/f1yf1Vunab #SmartNews — Resist Republicans in Florida (@1termDesantis) July 21, 2022

Hillary, I thought it was very petty that Trump had your name blurred out on blown up magazine covers at Ivana’s funeral. — Bad Wendy (@WendyWeidman) July 21, 2022

Speaking of petty, look what just so happened to appear on Hillary Clinton’s personal Twitter account the day after Ivana’s funeral:

On the move, 1992. 📸 Robert McNeely pic.twitter.com/pdXpthDRGN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 21, 2022

“On the move, 1992.” The same year as the Ivana Vanity Fair cover! What are the odds?

Even if this is merely a coincidence, the left certainly seems irked that the Trump family might have photoshopped the Hillary text off of the cover. However, it’s their relative’s funeral; it’s not as if they had everyone at the mass chant “lock her up” before communion, after all.

And looked at in the right light, they were doing Hillary a kindness. After all, no reason to remind her she couldn’t make it to the White House without Bill, all thanks to Ivana’s ex-husband.

