Share
Commentary
Hillary Clinton, left, took to social media on Sunday to lambaste President Donald Trump, right, for having a parade for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, but many X users quickly called her out.
Commentary
Hillary Clinton, left, took to social media on Sunday to lambaste President Donald Trump, right, for having a parade for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, but many X users quickly called her out. (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images ; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Slam Trump Over Army Parade Backfires: 'You Really Should Sit This One Out'

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 17, 2025 at 4:32am
Share

There are very few things that the left and right can agree upon right now. One of them: We never need to hear from Hillary Rodham Clinton again.

This is doubly true when it’s on social media, triply so when it involves the military.

As for the social media part, perhaps you remember this little ditty from Oct. 26, 2016, when her Twitter account wished a “[h]appy birthday to this future president.”

Of all the smug moments emblematic of Hillary’s 2016 electoral failure, perhaps the only one that sticks out more is the so-called “basket of deplorables” remark. That one was delivered during a stump speech, something few Democrats are dumb enough to call upon Clinton to do these days.

She can still use social media, though — and now that she’s able to limit the replies, she doesn’t get stuff like this:

Would Hillary Clinton have been a worse president than Biden?

Naturally, that doesn’t mean that won’t be redolent of hypocrisy, either. And, as for the military part, she got reminded of why she shouldn’t opine in that arena when she decided to go onto social media to support the “No Kings” movement and decry the U.S. Army birthday celebration in Washington, D.C.

“Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America,” she said in a Sunday morning X post.

“On the one hand, Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million),” she wrote.

“On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings.”

Related:
Hillary Clinton Blocked Comments on Her Disgusting Memorial Day Post, But Even That Didn't Save Her

Well, first, the limited replies — something that people have noticed in other Hillary posts:

Yes, you can still quote-post her — just as many people did; they also pointed out the fact that only people she follows can reply. “No Kings,” indeed, but a wannabe queen on social media instead.

There’s also her $45 million price tag on “Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade,” which — aside from being one heck of a way to describe the Army’s anniversary celebration — was also inaccurate.

And then there was the level of disrespect she showed to the same military she left for dead at the consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in a terrorist attack in 2012 that she tried to pawn off on a YouTube video supposedly insulting to Muslims.

“You really should sit this one out.” Couldn’t be said better.

There was no shortage of poor takes on the weekend’s events, but Clinton sits above them all: a woman with utter contempt for the military and her country, determined to share her hot takes but not allow people to reply to them. Happy birthday to the actual president, past and current, and let’s not hear a sore loser and election denier try to spin it otherwise.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Trump Issues Midnight Announcement, Dashes Iranian Hopes, Confirms Something Horrible Is On Its Way
Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Slam Trump Over Army Parade Backfires: 'You Really Should Sit This One Out'
National Anthem Outrage: On 'No Kings' Day Entitled Pop Singer Insults Every American Watching Dodgers Game
Alert: Trump Reportedly Leaving G7 Meeting Early After Calling for Total Evac of Iranian Capital
America Will Only Attack Iran Under 1 Condition: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation